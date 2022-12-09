Mr Prata At Bedok Reservoir On 2-Week Suspension Due To Sale Of Unclean Food

SFA Suspends Bedok Reservoir Prata Store Mr Prata’s Licence Till 20 Dec

On Wednesday (7 Dec), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said they would be suspending the licence of Mr Prata at Bedok Reservoir for two weeks until 20 Dec.

This comes after the store was found to have prepared food in an area with toxic matter and sold unclean food.

SFA stressed that they take a serious view of these offences and reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

Prata store suspended for selling unclean food

According to SFA’s press release, Mr Prata’s licence would be suspended from 7 to 20 Dec.

Mr Prata, located at Block 742 Bedok Reservoir Road #01-3105, accumulated 12 demerit points within a year and was fined S$800.

The store had prepared food in places where toxic matter was placed or deposited, exposing the food to the risk of contamination.

They were also found to have sold unclean food or food containing foreign matter.

Food operators who accumulate 12 or more demerit points within 12 months may have their licence cancelled or suspended for between two and four weeks.

All food handlers within the store must re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 before resuming work.

Food hygiene officers working there will also have to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

Food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

Operators should also only engage registered food handlers.

SFA said they would not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be violating the Environmental Public Health Act.

Should the public come across poor hygiene food practices in food establishments, they can also submit feedback to SFA here.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.