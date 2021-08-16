Bedok Tissue Seller Helps Lady Clean Up Spill & Treats Her Another Drink On 13 Aug

In Singapore’s blistering hot weather, sometimes all we crave is a nice cold drink.

That’s exactly what a 25-year-old woman and her friend did on Friday (13 Aug), getting a nice refreshing drink for some reprieve from the heat.

But as they walked outside Bedok mall, her friend accidentally spilt the drink.

In a true show of kindness and generosity, a tissue seller nearby did not hesitate to help her clean up. He even treated her to another drink after.

Lady’s friend accidentally spills juice outside Bedok Mall

On Friday (13 Aug) afternoon, an MS News reader Ms Lee said she was walking with her friend outside Bedok Mall when a slip of the hand caused her friend to drop her cup of Boost juice.

Seeing this, the tissue seller who was sitting nearby immediately got up to help.

Without hesitation, he took out a few packets of tissues and started to clean the mess up and walked away.

Tissue seller treats lady to another cup of Boost juice

About 5 minutes later, Ms Lee shared they were about to leave the place too when the tissue seller suddenly came running towards them.

In his hand was another cup of Boost juice.

Image courtesy of Ms Lee

Ms Lee said he only uttered simple words,

For you, give you! For you, give you!

When they tried to pay him for the drink, he declined. Feeling grateful, Ms Lee and her friend insisted to drop the money off in his box at his usual sitting spot before walking off.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Lee shared that she was amazed by his display of selflessness.

Not only did he come forward to help 2 strangers clean up their spilt drink, he even went the extra mile to replace it.

Plus, he did not think twice about it even when the staff at Boost had doubts about whether he could afford the drink.

Bedok tissue seller buys food & water for others

The next morning, the friend returned to the tissue seller’s sitting spot and treated him to breakfast.

Image courtesy of Ms Lee

Ms Lee shared that they work in the area, so they often pass by the tissue seller. When they walked past him again, the tissue seller offered them food and water as well.

She then heard from friends that the same tissue seller was once seen cleaning dirt off the floor after many people stepped on it.

On several occasions, he was also spotted buying water for other tissue sellers stationed in the area.

Simple acts of kindness go a long way

Kudos to the tissue seller for his willingness to care for and help others around him. It truly shows that the simplest of gestures can go a long way.

We certainly can learn a lot from him — it often isn’t about how much we can give but about how far we are willing to go for others.

And the fact that the tissue seller went out of his way for 2 strangers makes the act even more admirable.

Featured image courtesy of Ms Lee.