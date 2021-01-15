Best Denki VivoCity Grand Opening Sale Lasts Till 18 Jan

Many stores have wrapped up their 2020 end-of-year sales. But those who’re feeling FOMO continue to search high and low for new year lobangs.

Couples and families seeking new home appliances need not look further than Best Denki at VivoCity, which is having a Grand Opening Sale from 15-18 Jan.

Source

With everything from coffee machines to TVs, you’ll find just what you need at the revamped outlet.

Some products are on promo on specific dates only, so be sure to keep a lookout. Here’s what you can expect when you visit this weekend.

Under $100 appliances for everyday use

For some of us, the new year means being more cautious with our budget, which wouldn’t be an issue at Best Denki VivoCity.

With items from as low as $9.90, you won’t even have to pull out your credit or debit card for payment. You can get any of these for under $100:

Panasonic Hair Dryer – $9.90 UP: $49.90 (15 Jan, 4 to 6pm)

Huawei BodyFat Smart Scale – $14.90 UP: $95

Huawei Band 4 Smart Watch (red colour) – $28 UP:$48

Logitech Wireless Keyboard & Mouse – $29 UP: $49

Image courtesy of Best Denki

The above items are only available while stocks last, so be there early to grab them.

Kitchen essentials for the home chef

Homeowners looking to upgrade their basic kitchen appliances can get what they need here, including a fridge that matches your walls.

Bosch Refrigerators in customisable colours – $1,299 (U.P. $1,499 )

Image courtesy of Best Denki

Choose from 20 colours and customise your Bosch refrigerator so it’ll stand out from other appliances.

Deciding which fridge looks best in your kitchen won’t be a headache when you receive instant cash off and free gifts upon purchase .

Bakers getting a new fridge for all your eggs and butter might also want to consider the KitchenAid Kitchen Machine, which comes with a free ceramic bowl worth $157.



KitchenAid Kitchen Machine (Candy Apple) with free ceramic bowl – $729 (U.P. $999) on 15 Jan

Image for illustration purposes, courtesy of Best Denki

Whipping up the perfect Basque burnt cheesecake will be a walk in the park when your batter sits in such a pretty floral bowl.

You won’t be indulging in desserts without a main course first, which you can skillfully prepare over a new stove from Best Denki.

Built-in gas range from $299

Image courtesy of Best Denki

Should your SO ask whether you really need the new fixtures, tell them that there’s a 10% discount on selected kitchen appliances.

Hit a minimum spend of $200 and you’ll receive a $20 Bengawan Solo voucher, so you can butter them up with sweet treats.

Drink dispensers for much-needed refreshments

One can never have enough coffee, and getting them barista-style at home would be a dream.

A De’Longhi coffee machine lets you do just that, and you can pick from several different models in Best Denki’s chic coffee corner.

De’Longhi Coffee Machines from $899

Image courtesy of Best Denki

Health-conscious folks can keep up with your daily water intake using this dispenser, which provides clean drinking water on tap.

Novita Instant Water Dispenser – $699 (With free $200 Best Voucher), on 18 Jan

Image courtesy of Best Denki

Staying hydrated throughout the day has never been more convenient.

Relax in a fully furnished home

At the end of a work day, all you’d want to do is sit back and relax. It’s easier knowing that you have trusty appliances to help settle the 1,001 chores on your to-do list.

Those piles of work clothes and school uniforms can be washed in a jiffy with top or front load washer/dryers from brands like LG and Sharp.

Washer/dryers from $499

Image courtesy of Best Denki

Once the laundry is sorted out, catch up on your fave Netflix series in HD quality on large screen TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG, Panasonic and more. Selected TVs come with instant cash off, so look out for the slashed prices.

TVs from $399

Image courtesy of Best Denki

Audiophiles would want to snag this soundbar too, which is perfect for no-screen days when you just want to chill to good music.

Korean Branded 180W Soundbar – $499 (U.P. $1,099), on 18 Jan

Image courtesy of Best Denki

Upgrade your gadgets for work & leisure

All the WFH hours may have overworked your laptop by now. Upgrade to models from brands like Asus, HP and even Macbooks, to get you through those long weekdays.

Laptops from $699

Image courtesy of Best Denki

Those who decide to invest in a Modern PC will get to choose a free gift of their choice, from options like:

Microsoft Office 365 Personal

Microsoft Arc Mouse

Seagate 1TB Portable HDD

But if it’s just the massive external storage space that you need, the hard disk drive is also available for purchase.

Seagate 1TB Hard Drive – $59 (U.P. $89)

Image courtesy of Best Denki

After transferring everything from your phone or SD card, you can start taking more beautiful photos using an Olympus mirrorless camera.

Olympus PEN E-PL8 Mirrorless Camera – $198 (U.P. $498), on 17 Jan, 2-4pm

Image courtesy of Best Denki

With new appliances all around the house, you wouldn’t want to miss documenting the new look.

Instant discounts, dinner cruise, RWS staycay & cash up for grabs

Spending on big ticket items comes with perks, especially for OCBC card holders. A $38 angbao cash off is all yours when you spend the following amounts:

Minimum $588 for BEST-OCBC card holders

Minimum $888 for all other OCBC card holders

For everyone else, reaching at least $100 in your receipt automatically stands you a chance at winning any of the following lucky draw prizes:

Royal Albatross Luxury Tall Ship 2.5hr Dinner Cruise for 2

3D2N Ocean Suites Staycation at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) + $2,000 Cash

AngBao Lucky Draw with up to $10,000 cash

Image courtesy of Royal Albatross

Not only will you be heading home with new appliances, but you might just score a quick retreat or a windfall too. You may find out more about Best Denki’s Grand Opening promos here.

All special deals and limited offers are on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.

Ready to stop by soon? Take note of these important deets:

Best Denki VivoCity Grand Opening Sale

Address: Best Denki, 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-19 VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 11am-9pm, Sat & Sun 10.30am-9.30pm

Nearest MRT: HarbourFront Station

Refurbish your home for 2021

The new year often marks a new beginning, and what better way to start than by upgrading the appliances you have at home?

No need to worry about exhausting your savings so early in the year, when you can find a golden lobang within reach.

Start your 2021 on a fresh slate, and give your home the TLC it deserves. Even if you aren’t shopping for yourself, your loved ones will appreciate meaningful gifts that will come in handy in their daily lives.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Best Denki.

Featured image courtesy of Best Denki.