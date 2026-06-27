Body of teen girl found in luggage near Thailand train tracks, Australian man arrested

Teen girl found dead inside luggage dumped near Thailand train tracks

The search for a missing 17-year-old girl ended tragically earlier this week in Pattaya, Thailand when she was discovered inside luggage dumped near the railway tracks.

Her body was found after police reviewed surveillance footage and tracked the man she was with.

The 46-year-old Australian man was later arrested at the airport while he was purchasing a plane ticket back home.

According to AmarinTV, the man claims that an argument had ensued while the pair were inside his room which eventually escalated.

Piecing the story together with surveillance footage

Police were first alerted to the case when one of the teen’s friends filed a report after losing contact with her for around 24 hours.

Investigators then found security footage dated to 25 June at 3.34am showing her holding hands with a foreign man as they entered a condominium.

She was never seen leaving the building.

At 9.34pm the following day, the man was seen dragging a piece of luggage out of the condo and onto his motorcycle.

Investigators tracked his movements until he disappeared from the cameras.

When he reappeared, the luggage was missing, prompting authorities to become suspicious.

They then conducted a search on the condo unit the man stayed at.

They found neither individual, but spotted clear signs of a fight.

Foreign man tried to leave the country

Police rushed to track the man and were able to find him at Suvarnabhumi Airport on 26 June at 7pm.

He had been attempting to purchase a ticket to return home to Australia.

Scratch marks, consistent with those from finger nails, were found on his neck and arms.

Later that night at 11.17pm, police found the discarded luggage in tall grass next to train tracks about 4 km away from the condominium.

They discovered the girl’s corpse inside the bag. She was unclothed, with severe facial injuries.

Her body was then sent for an autopsy.

When questioned, the man claimed that he and the girl were planning to spend time together after he agreed to pay her ฿1,000 (S$38.81).

After they were alone in the condo, the victim allegedly told him that she was on her period, prompting him to renegotiate and ask for a discount.

He said she was unhappy at his counter offer of ฿500 (S$19.40).

The man then claimed that she grabbed a knife in anger and demanded more money from him.

The violence escalated and eventually led to her death — something he said he did not intend.

Also read: Thai woman found dead in Bangkok condo, S’porean boyfriend wanted as prime suspect for murder



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Featured image adapted from AmarinTV and MGR Online.