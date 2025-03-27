Thai woman found dead in Bangkok condo, S’porean boyfriend wanted as prime suspect for murder

Thai woman found dead in condo in Bangkok, Singaporean boyfriend wanted by police

At around 10.14pm on Wednesday (26 March), police discovered the lifeless body of a 30-year-old Thai woman from Khon Kaen Province inside 22nd-floor condominium unit in Bangkok, Thailand.

Police are now searching for her Singaporean boyfriend, who is the prime suspect in the murder.

Victim was uncontactable for 2 days

Earlier that day, two friends of the victim, Ms Prawpilat (name transliterated from Thai), had reported her missing at Thonglor Police Station after failing to contact her since Monday (24 March) evening, reported Thai news outlet Ejan.

Concerned for her safety, the friends then approached the condo’s management to request access to her unit.

Upon entering, they found the door unlocked and the air-conditioner still running, yet the unit appeared empty.

Their search led them to the bathroom, where they made a horrifying discovery — Ms Prawpilat’s naked body, wrapped in a bedsheet and blanket, lying in the bathroom.

They immediately alerted the police.

During the investigation, officers reported finding a white cloth tightly wrapped around her head, which was soaked in blood, Khaosod stated.

A luxury watch and several high-end items were missing from the room.

Police searching for Singaporean boyfriend suspected of murder

According to her friends, Ms Prawpilat had been living with her 32-year-old Singaporean boyfriend, Daniel Benjamin Goh Wei, who is now the primary suspect.

They revealed that the couple had a troubled relationship, with Daniel allegedly assaulting the victim multiple times and the couple frequently having heated arguments.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police found that Daniel and Ms Prawpilat took the lift down from their unit together at 6.42pm on Sunday (23 March).

Later, at around 9.17pm, footage showed Daniel escorting Ms Prawpilat back to the unit.

Then, at 12.12am on Monday (24 March), he was seen re-entering the condo alone.

On Tuesday (25 March), at around 3.15pm, CCTV captured Daniel leaving the unit with his belongings.

Just two minutes later, at 3.17pm, he was seen exiting the building while carrying luggage.

He then got into a black Mercedes-Benz sedan with the license plate 4 กฮ 4991 Bangkok.

However, investigators later found that the car was registered under Mr Panupong Nitiprapha, who had already passed away, raising further questions about Daniel’s actions.

Investigators from Thonglor Police Station are currently analysing CCTV footage from the crime scene as they work to track down the Singaporean national.

Also read: S’porean hacker arrested in Thailand for illegally obtaining & selling private data on the black market

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Amarin TV and Ejan.