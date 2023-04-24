14-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Takes Gold Chains From Chinatown Jewellery Store, Gets Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Teen Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Gold Chains, 17-Year-Old Also Nabbed As Alleged Accomplice

In CCTV footage, a 14-year-old boy was seen visiting a jewellery store in Chinatown and handling two gold chains.

He then allegedly ran away without paying for them.

For that, he was arrested by the police on suspicion of theft.

Boy seen handling gold chains in CCTV footage

CCTV footage of the alleged act was posted on Facebook by Chung Hwa Jade & Jewellery in People’s Park Complex on Monday (24 Apr).

The incident occurred on Sunday (23 Apr) at 5.30pm, according to the timestamp.

The video showed a young boy wearing a face mask standing at the counter of the store, with a gold chain in his left hand and inspecting another gold chain laid out on the counter.

He then places the other gold chain in his right hand, as if weighing them.

Boy appears to run away with gold chains

As the male staff behind the counter turns to the side, however, the boy suddenly turns and appears to run away, according to the footage.

He doesn’t appear to have returned the gold chains in his hands before dashing off.

Seconds later, the man behind the counter realises what has happened, and gives chase.

Gold chains reportedly worth more than S$23K

Mr Teng Wei Siong, 45, who runs the business and was the man behind the counter that day, told The Straits Times (ST) that the boy asked to see two gold chains.

He did so, but the boy then said he wanted heavier ones.

Mr Teng proceeded to show him two more gold chains that were reportedly worth more than S$23,000.

When he turned to put back the first pair of gold chains, the boy allegedly ran out of the store with the second pair.

Brothers manage to catch the boy

Mr Teng and his younger brother, who also runs the store, gave chase.

They managed to catch the boy and take him back to the store.

The police were then called.

Boy arrested on suspicion of theft

The police confirmed to ST that they were alerted to the incident at 5.33pm on 23 Apr.

Both gold chains were recovered, and the boy was arrested on suspicion of theft.

After being arrested, the boy pleaded for mercy, saying that he owed people money and they instructed him to commit the alleged offence, reported Shin Min Daily News.

17-year-old boy also arrested

On Monday (24 Apr), another boy was arrested in connection to the case, the police said.

The 17-year-old had allegedly instructed the other boy on how to do the deed.

He was arrested at Fernvale Road in Sengkang after the police conducted follow-up investigations and established his identity.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of theft in dwelling with common intention can be punished with up to seven years’ jail and a fine.

