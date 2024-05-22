Truck in Thailand rammed car off of 4th floor parking, almost hits motorbike below

Truck rammed car off of 4th floor parking spot, almost hits motorbike rider below

A pick-up truck rammed a parked truck on the 4th floor of a hospital parking lot in Thailand on 15 May.

Instead of braking after the collision, the truck accelerated and pushed the parked truck over the edge. The parked car then fell onto the street below and nearly crushed a motorbike rider passing by.

Police have taken a statement from the woman responsible for the collision who claimed she lost control of the vehicle after a gear change.

Truck collision inside parking lot caught on CCTV

At around 7.20am on 15 May, a pick-up truck collided with a parked vehicle inside the 4th floor of the Phramongkutklao Hospital parking lot.

CCTV footage of the incident circulated online, showing the silver pick-up truck colliding with the parked black car just after it got off the ramp from the floor below. In the video, the pick-up truck can be seen hitting the front of the black vehicle without slowing down.

However, instead of coming to a stop, the silver pick-up truck continued to accelerate which caused the parked black car to fall off the edge of the building.

Another CCTV camera on the street level showed the aftermath of the collision. The black pick-up truck fell 4 storeys into the middle of the road, narrowly missing a motorcycle driver.

Falling on its topside, the fall left the truck completely totalled.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Police took driver’s statement

According to Channel 7 news, local police took the statement of the woman who was driving the silver pick-up truck.

She told police that she had been tailgated. This caused her to accelerate more than necessary, which then led to the accident.

Police say the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Komchadluek reported that the owner of the black pick-up truck had discussed compensation over the incident without issues.

