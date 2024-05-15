Over a dozen cars hit the wall in Funan Mall carpark from steep & slippery ramp due to rain

Cars hit the wall in Funan Mall’s carpark due to steep ramp & rain

Over a dozen cars hit the wall in the parking lot of Funan mall yesterday (14 May).

The ramp in the parking lot is presumed to be too steep and yesterday’s heavy downpour made the slope all the more slippery.

Photos posted on the SG Kaypoh 人! Facebook page showed the cars damaged in the same area.

The left side of the bumpers bore the brunt of the damage, with some cars showing scratches while others sustaining broken lights.

In response, Funan has cordoned off this particular entrance to the carpark and is currently investigating the incident.

Car owners urged not to go to the mall

On the evening of 14 May, several photos of the damaged cars were uploaded onto the SG Kaypoh 人! Facebook page. During this time, the area had been experiencing a considerable downpour.

The post urged car owners to avoid Funan mall, warning that “a dozen or more” cars had slid down the entrance.

According to the post, “they all could not avoid hitting the walls as they found it too slippery to stop”.

Some netizens criticised the mall for not ensuring the safety of the carpark, particularly the road that leads to it. They claimed that the epoxy paint on the road made it more slippery and suggested that it should have a different surface.

Others, however, questioned the driving skills of the car owners involved in the incident.

Funan Mall releases statement regarding the issue

This morning (15 May), Funan released a statement on its Facebook page regarding the incident.

According to the management, the affected areas and the carpark entrance in question, the North Bridge Road carpark entrance, have been cordoned off.

The North Bridge Road carpark entrance will remain closed in the meantime. Alternatively, mall goers can access the carpark via the Hill Street entrance.

It said the management is currently investigating the cause of the incident, and it will also be providing assistance to the affected drivers.

In the post, it confirmed that no one was injured during the previous day’s incident.

