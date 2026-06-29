10-year-old boy injured by falling signboard at Rivervale Mall ‘recovering well & in good spirits’

10-year-old boy recovering after Rivervale Mall signboard collapse, says Louis Chua

A 10-year-old boy who was injured after a signboard collapsed outside the Food Junction food court at Rivervale Mall is recovering well, according to Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Chua Kheng Wee.

In a Facebook post on Friday (26 June), the MP for Sengkang GRC’s Rivervale division shared that he and his team had visited the affected family the previous evening.

The incident, which happened on Saturday (20 June), saw the signboard fall onto the boy as he was passing through the area outside the food court.

Boy in ‘good spirits’ after frightening incident

Mr Chua noted that many people would have seen the “shocking news” about the signboard collapse.

“My team and I visited the affected family last evening, and we were relieved to see that the young boy is recovering well and in good spirits, even after the distressing experience for the whole family,” he wrote.

Mr Chua added that his team remains in touch with the family and will continue to offer support as they recover.

Food court resumes normal operations

The MP also thanked the management of Rivervale Mall and Food Junction for their prompt response to the incident, as well as for working closely with the affected family and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

According to him, BCA cleared the affected area after the required inspections and rectification works were completed.

The food court has since resumed normal operations, with Mr Chua encouraging residents to continue visiting the mall for their meals.

MP calls for regular inspections

Reflecting on the incident, Mr Chua said it should serve as a reminder for commercial property operators to conduct regular inspections and maintenance on their premises.

He also urged contractors not to compromise on construction standards in the interest of public safety.

The cause of the signboard collapse has not been disclosed.

Also read: 10-year-old boy hurt after signage falls in Rivervale Mall, Food Junction apologises



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Featured image adapted from @yuhui1748 on TikTok and Chua Kheng Wee 蔡庆威 on Facebook.