10-year-old boy hurt after signage falls in Rivervale Mall, Food Junction apologises

Boy sent to hospital after food court signage falls on him in Rivervale Mall

A 10-year-old boy suffered a head injury on Saturday (20 June) morning after signage fell on him in Rivervale Mall.

Footage posted on TikTok showed that almost the entire signage of the Food Junction food court had collapsed onto the floor.

Debris scattered across floor after signage collapses

In the clip, a large amount of debris was scattered across the floor, along with several dislodged panels.

Parts of a panel were also left hanging by only cables.

A large crowd was gathered inside the food court, taking photos of the scene.

According to a photo posted on Google a year ago, the fallen signage contained an LED display with the words “Food Junction”.

1 person sent to hospital from Rivervale Mall

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 10.30am on 20 June.

It came from 11 Rivervale Crescent — the address of Rivervale Mall in Sengkang.

One person was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Signage falls on boy who was with family in Rivervale Mall

The victim’s mother, 44-year-old Ms Liu (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that she was with her three children at the food court that morning.

She was pushing her two-year-old daughter in a stroller while her seven-year-old daughter was beside her.

Her 10-year-old son was about two or three steps behind.

She suddenly heard a loud bang and turned to see that the food court signage had fallen and hit her son.

His head was bleeding profusely, staining his clothes. Diners who saw what had happened ran over with tissues to help wipe his blood.

Boy conveyed to hospital alone

A person believed to be from the food court management advised her to bring her son to a clinic upstairs.

After examining the boy, the doctor advised Ms Liu to take him to the hospital.

As only one adult was allowed to accompany him in the ambulance, she had to let him be conveyed to the hospital alone, as his mother had to take care of her two other children,

Eventually, her husband arrived and drove all of them to the hospital.

Boy suffers 5cm-long cut on his head

According to the doctor’s report, the boy had a 5cm-long cut on his head that required stitches, Ms Liu said.

She would have to keep him under observation for 72 hours and would be bringing him to a neurosurgeon, she added.

When the Chinese daily interviewed the boy later on Saturday, he said he was terrified and thought he was going to die.

He immediately cried out in pain when his mother gently parted his hair to reveal his stitches.

Food Junction apologises for incident

When contacted by Shin Min, Food Junction apologised for the incident.

A spokesperson said that its staff had responded immediately, working closely with the mall’s management and emergency responders to provide assistance to the injured boy.

The company has conducted a full review and thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident, and reinforced all safety precautions in alignment with the relevant authorities

Operations at the affected food court have resumed, it added.

Also read: Northpoint City Eatery’s Signage Collapses, No Injuries Were Reported

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Featured image adapted from @yuhui1748 on TikTok and Google Maps.