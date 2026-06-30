2 boys warned by police after forcefully opening door in MRT train & entering restricted area

Boys seen in video prising open MRT train door & sounding horn repeatedly

Two pre-teen boys have been warned by the police after forcefully opening a door and entering a restricted area on board an MRT train.

Their actions were recorded in a video posted on Instagram that also showed the train horn being sounded repeatedly.

Boys record themselves breaking into MRT train restricted area

In the clip, an implement is seen being inserted into the train cabin partition door.

The door is subsequently opened and the boys enter the restricted area of the cabin.

A hand then presses a white button on a panel several times, causing a sound to be emitted.

The boys then leave the area, with one of them closing the door behind them.

Boys triggered an alarm on MRT train

In response to queries from MS News, SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said the incident took place on board a North-South Line train on 21 Feb.

The two boys in the video were seen “forcefully opening” a cabin partition door at the back of the train, which triggered an onboard alarm.

The train captain, who was in the front train cabin, immediately informed the Operations Control Centre.

Station staff at the next station were alerted to investigate the matter, though the boys also alighted at the next station.

SMRT makes police report

The incident was confirmed through a CCTV review, and a police report was filed the same day.

SMRT takes a “serious view” of such incidents as unauthorised access to restricted areas on trains poses “significant safety and security risks”, Mr Lam noted, adding:

Such reckless actions endanger those involved and may also disrupt train operations, affecting our commuters.

Boys issued conditional warnings by the police

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has confirmed to MS News that a report was made on 21 Feb.

The two boys, who are aged 11 and 12, were issued conditional warnings by SPF for offences under the Rapid Transit System Regulations.

This came after SPF completed investigations and carefully considered the facts and circumstances of the case, as well as consulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Conditional warnings are issued by the authorities as an alternative to prosecution, where the individual or individuals must comply with certain conditions. If any condition is breached, the authorities may prosecute for the original offence.

Also read: Teenager remanded at IMH after allegedly trespassing onto MRT tracks & taking video of train

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @singaporevirallsg on Instagram.