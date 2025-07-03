Teenager remanded at IMH after allegedly trespassing onto MRT tracks & taking video of train

Teenager allegedly climbed over scaffolding to trespass onto MRT tracks

A teenager who allegedly trespassed onto the MRT tracks and recorded a passing train was charged in court on Thursday (3 July).

The 17-year-old boy has since been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric assessment, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Teenager allegedly climbed scaffolding to access MRT tracks

According to charge sheets, the teenager allegedly climbed a scaffolding structure along Upper Changi Road at about 8.15pm on 27 March.

He did this to access the MRT tracks during operational hours.

He cannot be named as he was only 16 years old at the time the offences were allegedly committed.

Teenager slapped with 2 charges

Appearing in court via video link, the teenager was slapped with two charges — one for criminal trespass, and another for wilfully endangering the safety of passengers.

When District Judge Brenda Tan asked if his parents were present in court, no one in the gallery responded.

The judge then asked if his parents had been informed of the charges, and he said that he had called them.

The prosecution successfully applied for the teen to be remanded at IMH for psychiatric evaluation.

SMRT made police report after video of train was posted on social media

The case first came to light after a video which circulated over social media last month showed a train travelling down an MRT track, passing too close for comfort to the person recording it.

It was believed that someone had trespassed onto the MRT tracks to take the video.

SMRT later confirmed that the incident took place between Simei and Tanah Merah stations on the East-West Line, raising immediate safety concerns.

Mr Lam Sheau Kai, President of SMRT Trains, told MS News at the time that it took a serious view of this incident as track trespassing poses severe safety risks, saying:

Such reckless actions not only endanger the individual but can also cause service disruptions, affecting many commuters.

The train operator lodged a police report and has been cooperating with investigations.

Teenager faces jail & a fine

Offenders found guilty of criminal trespass face up to three months’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$1,500.

Those convicted of wilfully endangering the safety of railway passengers can be jailed for up to five years and/or fined up to S$10,000.

The case has been adjourned to 17 July.

Featured image adapted from @singapura.legends on Instagram and Google Maps.