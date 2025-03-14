Man climbs over platform screen doors at Boon Lay MRT to retrieve phone, detained by SMRT staff

Man unharmed after climbing over platform screen doors at Boon Lay MRT, police called

In a bid to retrieve his phone, a man did the dangerous act of climbing over the platform screen doors at Boon Lay MRT station.

Fortunately, he was unharmed but was detained, said SMRT in a Facebook post on Friday (14 March).

Commuter sees man climbing Boon Lay MRT screen doors

The incident took place at about 8.15am on Thursday (13 March), said the transport operator.

A commuter witnessed someone climb over the half-height platform screen doors at the westbound platform of Boon Lay MRT.

He did this to retrieve a mobile phone from the tracks, SMRT added.

Man unharmed after incoming train stops in time

A commuter activated the Emergency Stop Plunger (ESP), stopping the incoming train in time.

This meant that the individual was unharmed.

The station staff immediately detained the trespasser and alerted the police, SMRT said.

Trespasser could be hit by train or electrocuted

SMRT said it takes a “serious view” of the incident.

Trespassing onto MRT tracks poses “severe safety risks”, it added, including the possibility that he could’ve been hit by a train or electrocuted by the third rail.

It could also cause a service disruption that affects many commuters.

Additionally, if the train has to emergency brake due to a person on the track, passengers on board may be injured.

Commuters should seek help from staff for dropped items

Thus, commuters should always stay clear of the tracks, SMRT said.

Those who drop items on the tracks should seek assistance from staff instead of trying to retrieve it themselves.

However, retrieval of items can only be carried out at the end of the day for safety reasons, it added.

Other cases of lost phones on MRT tracks

This is not the first time a commuter has attempted to retrieve their phone from the MRT tracks.

In February 2020, a man dropped his phone onto the tracks as he was boarding the train at Buona Vista MRT, reported The Straits Times.

When station staff refused to stop train services for him to get his phone, he pushed the ESP, pushed an SMRT assistant manager and punched a security officer.

He was arrested and fined.

In July 2021, another man climbed over the platform screen doors at Jurong East MRT to retrieve his phone from the tracks.

