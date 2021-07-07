SMRT Warns Commuters Not To Trespass On Train Tracks After Man Arrested

Incidents where something or someone gets on train tracks can result in danger to not only the person but also train passengers and drivers.

As such, it is always prudent to seek help from station staff instead of diving onto the tracks.

Unfortunately, a man who dropped his phone on the tracks at Jurong East MRT station didn’t adhere to this.

While the man was unhurt, it caused the oncoming train to make an emergency stop and there was a slight delay in services.

Police arrested the man and SMRT is assisting the police in investigations.

Man climbs onto Jurong East MRT track to retrieve phone

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident took place on Tuesday (6 Jul) at around 10.15pm.

The man, whom ST reports as 57 years old, had climbed over the half-height platform screen door to retrieve his phone from the live track.

Image for illustration purposes

Source

How the phone got on the train track is unclear.

The act caused an oncoming train driver to apply the emergency brake.

The man was unhurt, however.

SMRT urges commuters to stay off tracks

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai urged commuters to not trespass onto train tracks.

This can cause not only delays but also bring harm to commuters when the driver uses the emergency brake.

He advised commuters to approach station staff for assistance instead if their belongings fall onto the tracks.

Seek help if something falls onto track

As noted by Mr Lam, you should ask for help from station staff instead of trying to retrieve the item on the tracks yourself.

Getting on the tracks is dangerous and the man could’ve been seriously hurt or even perished if brakes weren’t applied in time.

We’re glad that no one was hurt, but we hope the man has learned his lesson.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.