Person trespasses MRT tracks between Simei & Tanah Merah to film train, sparks safety concerns

SMRT condemns person who trespasses MRT tracks to film train

A video circulating online has sparked concern after it appeared to show someone trespassing onto MRT tracks along the East-West Line to film a passing train.

Singapore Mass Rapid Transit (SMRT) told MS News that the incident occurred between Simei and Tanah Merah stations.

The video appears to have been shot during train service hours, raising serious concerns about safety and unauthorised access.

SMRT condemns unsafe actions in video

SMRT said the video footage was captured between Simei and Tanah Merah stations. It was filmed where nearby construction works are ongoing for new viaducts connecting to the future East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID).

“We take a serious view of this incident, as track trespassing poses severe safety risks,” Mr Lam Sheau Kai, President of SMRT Trains told MS News.

“Such reckless actions not only endanger the individual but can also cause service disruptions, affecting many commuters.”

SMRT has reported the incident to the Police and is cooperating with their investigations.

Speaking to MS News, Jasper Chin — a train enthusiast — pointed out that the trespasser was standing dangerously close to the third rail.

“The third rail carries high voltage of electricity — up to 750V and above,” he explained. “Trespassing near that area could result in serious injury or even get you killed. It can also disrupt train services.”

Although the trespasser did not appear to touch any of the rails, the risk remains severe.

Netizens point out dangers of touching third rail

Commenters quickly weighed in after the video surfaced, with many condemning the act.

Specifically, many raised concerns about the trespasser’s proximity to the third rail.

Another speculated that he wanted to film the train model as it was going to retire soon.

Mr Chin identified the train in the clip as a C151A — a fourth-generation model introduced in 2011.

He believes the video may have been filmed to capture footage of the train, but stressed that it was done recklessly.

“That is not the way things should be done, not without permission,” he said.

Others questioned the authenticity of the video, with one suggesting that it was generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Not the first case of MRT track trespass in 2025

This is not the first such incident this year.

In March, SMRT reported that a commuter had to activate the Emergency Stop Plunger at Boon Lay MRT Station after witnessing someone climb over the platform screen doors to retrieve a phone from the tracks.

Also read: Man climbs over platform screen doors at Boon Lay MRT to retrieve phone, detained by SMRT staff