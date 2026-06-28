British man in Thailand arrested for throwing acid at guesthouse manager, causing her severe burns

British national arrested in Pattaya for throwing acid at guesthouse manager

A 40-year-old British man was arrested in Chonburi, Thailand, last Wednesday (24 June) after he allegedly threw acid at a guesthouse manager while looking for his Thai girlfriend.

The victim, a 43-year-old manager, remains hospitalised with severe burns to her face and body.

Splashed acid on guesthouse manager

On the evening of 23 June, the suspect, identified as Richard Langford, was knocking on doors throughout the guesthouse in Soi Arunothai 2 in Banglamung District.

The manager, 43-year-old Ms Wirawan, told residents he was not a guest and tried to remove him.

Shortly after, she was found with serious burns caused by a corrosive liquid, reports Khaosod.

Fled the scene before police arrived

Upon arrival, police found acid stains on the floor. A doormat and a chair cushion bore gaping holes corroded by acid.

However, the offender had already fled the scene.

The medical team administered emergency aid to the victim before transferring her to Chonburi Hospital for further treatment.

Suspect claimed he had gone to seek passport from her girlfriend and her friend

Richard was eventually apprehended the following day near Soi Buakhao after residents reported seeing him arguing with a Thai woman.

Police said the suspect claimed he had gone to the guesthouse searching for his girlfriend and one of her transgender friends, believing they had his passport and money.

He further explained that he had gone there because the two had previously brought him there to rent a room.

Assumed liquid was toilet cleaner

According to him, the caretaker ordered him to leave and allegedly chased him with a cleaver.

In response, he grabbed a cup sitting nearby, assuming the liquid was just toilet cleaner, and splashed the contents into the victim’s face.

He and his girlfriend got into an argument before attack

Ms Supranee (name transliterated from Thai), who was Richard’s ex-girlfriend, told police she had been in a five-month relationship with Richard, but they separated shortly before the incident due to his frequent violent outbursts.

Most recently, after obtaining his passport, Richard reportedly fled their room without paying.

Consequently, she secretly took his passport for safekeeping and left it with another friend.

On Tuesday, she and her transgender friend got into an argument with Richard because he would get drunk and cause public disturbances.

He also accused her of stealing his money, despite the fact that his own mother had not yet wired him any funds.

Furious, she fled from Richard, which triggered his manic episode and sent him hunting for her before he assaulted the dormitory caretaker.

Police to press charges against him

Richard had overstayed his Thai visa since February and is being charged accordingly.

Police are preparing to press charges against him for overstaying his permitted duration in Thailand.

As for the injured victim, police are coordinating with her relatives to officially file charges so they can proceed with legal action against him.

Also read: Tourist couple in Thailand allegedly used fake payment slip to dine & dash



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod and Thairath.