Man forges Bruno Mars VIP concert ticket & Sports Hub staff pass, faces up to 10 years’ jail

Man charged for forging VIP ticket & Sports Hub staff pass to watch Bruno Mars in Singapore

A Cameroonian man was charged on Friday (12 April) after forging a VIP ticket to watch Bruno Mars’ concert in Singapore.

He also allegedly forged a Singapore Sports Hub staff pass to enter the venue.

The 23-year-old may face up to 10 years in jail if convicted of forgery.

Forged VIP ticket & staff pass to watch Bruno Mars

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), charge sheets reveal that Karl Phillippe Njiomo Tengueu first forged a Singapore Sports Hub staff pass to enter the Bruno Mars concert on 3 April.

He did so by digitally attaching his photograph and name onto a document resembling the Hub’s staff pass.

Tengueu also forged a VIP ticket on the same day, allowing him to access the VIP area of the concert.

Around 8pm, he successfully gained access to the concert after tricking Sports Hub staff members.

In an attempt to see Mars live again, Tengueu tried to deceive the Sports Hub staff members for a second time on 5 April.

This time, he had failed to do so and was caught with a fake staff pass.

Faces six charges & jail time

Tengueu has been remanded since 6 April and faces six charges, including:

Forgery

Criminal trespass

Attempted criminal trespass

Cheating

Attempted cheating

He could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined if convicted of forgery.

If convicted of cheating, he could also be sentenced to up to three years in jail, fined, or both.

Tengueu will reappear in court on 26 April.

