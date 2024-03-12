Woman suspected of cheating Taylor Swift fans of S$24K in Carousell ticket scam charged

Suspect behind Carousell scam disappeared after getting payment from buyers for Taylor Swift tickets

A 29-year-old woman was arrested yesterday (11 March) on suspicion of her involvement in cheating buyers seeking to buy Taylor Swift tickets on Carousell of more than S$24,000.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police received numerous reports between 3 and 7 March from fans who purchased tickets via a Carousell user.

The fans claimed that the seller did not send them their tickets after they made payments via bank transfer or PayNow.

Woman charged with cheating at least 1 buyer

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division arrested the woman after discovering her identity through follow-up investigations.

Citing a police statement, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the police believe she was involved in similar reports “with losses amounting to more than S$24,000”.

In court today (12 March), Singaporean Foo Mei Qi, 29, was charged with cheating a fan into paying S$350 for tickets to the first Taylor Swift concert at the National Stadium, stated CNA in a separate report.

Court documents wrote that she had tricked a woman into transferring S$350 to her via PayNow on 13 Sep 2023. Foo then became uncontactable.

She will return to court on 19 March.

Police warn public to be wary of concert ticket scams

In a ticket scam advisory on 1 March, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) revealed that at least 334 people fell victim to Taylor Swift concert ticket scams in Jan and Feb this year.

The losses through such scams amounted to at least S$213,000.

SPF recommends concertgoers to adopt the following precautionary measures when purchasing tickets online:

ADD – ScamShield App to protect yourself from scam calls and SMSes

CHECK – For scam signs

TELL – Authorities, family and friends about scams

The police also urge Singaporeans to reach out via the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or the online platform if ever in doubt about a potential scam.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force via CNA and TAS Rights Management via AEG Presents Asia on Facebook.