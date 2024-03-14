Thai man attacks monk & thrashes temple, dies after getting impaled by Buddha statue

Man dies after getting impaled by Buddha statue following temple rampage

A man in Thailand died after getting impaled by a statue of Buddha following his drug-fuelled rampage in a temple.

He was reportedly under the influence of drugs at the time.

During his rampage, he thrashed the main hall of the temple, destroying holy statues. He also attacked a monk.

Locals believe that his death was the work of swift karma as he ultimately perished when he fell onto a sharp point of the statue.

Man had taken drugs prior to rampage in temple

According to The Thaiger, the incident took place at around 1pm on 27 Feb in a temple in the Chon Buri province.

The deceased was identified as Ek, a 49-year-old man who had been living there with his friend Best, a monk at the temple, for a few days.

Best later confessed to authorities that they were taking methamphetamine together before the incident.

The morning after they used the substances, Ek reportedly started to attack the monk with a fluorescent tube.

As Best went to look for help, Ek ran into the main hall of the temple and began to smash statues of Buddha.

Buddha statue impales man after he slips & falls on it

By the time police arrived, Ek had locked the doors and windows.

Fearing that Ek might possess a dangerous weapon, police officers stayed outside and shouted at him, calling for his surrender.

Upon receiving no response, they broke down the door and entered the main hall.

It was there that they found Ek lying on the ground in a pool of blood, with the head of a Buddha statue embedded in his chest.

The police speculated that Ek was attempting to climb onto the largest statue in the main hall so that he could vandalise it.

However, he accidentally slipped and fell onto the pointed head of the smaller statue.

He died as a result of the statue piercing his heart and lungs.

Following the incident, Best agreed to leave the monkhood for his transgressions.

Also Read: Workers In Thailand Find Ancient Buddha Statue Inside Tree They Cut Down

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.