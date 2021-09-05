New Bukit Gombak Park Opens On 5 Sep

The pandemic has been challenging but it has also given Singaporeans newfound appreciation for the natural wonders our island city has to offer.

Now, Westies have a new park to explore.

On Sunday (5 Sep), the new Bukit Gombak Park officially opened, connecting Central Nature Park Network and Tengah Forest Corridor.

Source

It is the size of 7 football fields and offers scenic views 45m above sea level.

Bukit Gombak Park has a hill trek & butterfly garden

According to National Parks Board (NParks), Bukit Gombak Park is 4.8 hectares large.

Located on a hill, visitors can challenge themselves to an inclined 400m-looped hill trek with 108 steps at the park.

And it’ll be a rewarding challenge as the trek has panoramic views of the surrounding forest and greenery.

Source

The highest point of the park is 45m above sea level and there sits a Butterfly Garden, featuring butterfly-attracting plants.

Source

If visitors are fortunate, they might be able to catch sight of over 20 species of butterflies found there.

Dog Run & community garden for animal & nature lovers

The large park will be a haven for nature lovers, fitness enthusiasts, pet owners, and families.

Young children will be treated to a play area with a 5.3m slide integrated into the natural sloped terrain.

They’ll also be able to enjoy various play equipment amidst nature such as balancing beams amongst trees and shrubs.

Source

Bukit Gombak Park also boasts an outdoor fitness area with exercise equipment and an open lawn for events.

Dog owners will also be excited about a 480 sq m Dog Run at the park—the first in the area.

Source

There, owners can sit back and relax on benches as their dogs run unleashed on the sloped terrain.

At Bukit Gombak Park, residents with a green thumb have also been allotted 120 garden plots to grow plants. All plots have been fully subscribed.

After a long day of activities, if you need to take a break and grab a bite, there’s also a café, Whisk and Paddle, in the park.

Part of Bukit Batok Nature Corridor

On Sunday (5 Sep), Chua Chu Kang MPs Gan Kim Yong and Low Yen Ling attended the opening ceremony of Bukit Gombak Park.

Source

With the new park, Minister Gan said residents will have another green space to enjoy whilst contributing to a sustainable environment.

The new Bukit Gombak Park is part of the Bukit Batok Nature Corridor.

It currently comprises over 125ha of parks and 10km of natural pathways and park connectors.

This is a crucial ecological corridor between Central Nature Park Network and the Tengah Forrest Corridor in the West.

A place for everyone to enjoy

Throughout the planning of the Bukit Gombak Park, NParks worked closely with grassroots organisations and took in feedback from residents about what they would like to see.

We’re sure this collaborative effort has made the park a place that residents of all ages will be able to enjoy.

If you live in the area, you can now jio your friends and family along to check out the park soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NParks on Facebook.