Bukit Merah Yong Tau Foo Hawker Reportedly Passes Away From Heart Attack, Loyal Customers Mourn Him

Uncle Running Soon Li Yong Tau Foo In Bukit Merah Passes Away On 22 Feb Morning

Located in Bukit Merah View Hawker Centre is Soon Li Yong Tau Foo, a popular supper spot that opens after midnight yet never fails to attract snaking queues of hungry customers.

Tragic news, however, has since emerged concerning one of the hawkers manning the stall.

According to netizens on the Hawker United Facebook group, the uncle passed away after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday (22 Feb) morning.

Netizens have since taken to social media to mourn the hawker’s passing while thanking the uncle for serving them delicious bowls of yong tau foo over the years.

On Wednesday (22 Feb), netizens from the Hawkers United Facebook group started sharing sad news about the uncle running Soon Li Yong Tau Foo at Bukit Merah View Hawker Centre.

The hawker was said to have passed away from a heart attack on Wednesday (22 Feb) morning. Food blog Miss Tam Chiak also shared similar news.

The uncle’s passing came after the stall’s reopening last month. It had been closed for almost three years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Soon Li Yong Tau Foo has been operating for about 40 years since the 1980s and is perhaps best known for its unusual opening hours — the stall only opens from about 12am to 3am from Tuesdays to Sundays.

Despite its odd operating hours, the stall often sees long queues of hungry supper-goers craving its signature peppery soup filled with yong tau foo ingredients.

Netizens offer condolences & reminisce about popular supper spot

Netizens were saddened to hear news about the hawker’s sudden passing and took to Facebook to offer their condolences.

This Facebook user recalled seeing the uncle cutting pieces of tau kee in front of his stall just this Monday (20 Feb).

One user was worried that the hawker’s passing could spell permanent closure for the business.

Others offered their condolences while recalling the delicious bowls of yong tau foo the uncle had served over the years.

It remains unclear if the stall will be closed permanently following the uncle’s passing.

MS News offers our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.