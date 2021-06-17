Bukit Merah Hawker Along Henderson Road Considers Closing Stall Due To Fewer Patrons

Hawkers near industrial areas have experienced a decline in patrons as more workers are working from home. While some are determined to ride out these difficult times, one hawker is considering shutting down his business.

On Wednesday (16 Jun), a local named Jordan Teo shared the plight of a struggling Bukit Merah hawker in the Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook group. The lack of office crowds and fewer patrons have apparently taken a toll on the Western food stall.

Residents who live or work nearby are strongly encouraged to support him.

Bukit Merah hawker considers closing business

True to its name, Apex Western serves generous portions of Western dishes like chicken chop, steak, and lamb chop.

Despite its huge servings and delicious food, the stall is suffering from a lack of patrons now that most are working from home.

According to Mr Teo’s post, the hawker is considering winding up the stall for good due to its questionable survivability.

Office crowds in the stall’s vicinity are reportedly “close to zero”. To make matters worse, many do not consume their dinner there, so the hawker only gets to serve customer during lunch.

Residents and workers encouraged to show support

Mr Teo believes it’ll be a pity to see the dedicated uncle close his business. Hence, he encourages nearby residents and workers to patronise the stall.

Unlike upscale dinners priced at $20-$30, the hawker charges only $5.50 for a filling Western set. Mr Teo recommends trying the buns with a thin slice of butter, which seems to be his personal favourite.

Since hawkers keep costs affordable to feed us, Mr Teo says we should return the favour by patronizing them during these difficult times.

Concerned locals plan to visit Bukit Merah hawker

The post has since garnered over 300 shares at the time of writing, with many netizens expressing their interest to visit the stall.

One commenter urged other Singaporeans to support our beloved hawkers or they might not be around the next time we return.

Another plans to visit during lunch and group buy for his neighbours.

A former patron also confirmed that the hawker serves tasty food in generous portions.

Apex Western is located at the Apex@Henderson Building at 201 Henderson Road.

Customers may order via WhatsApp at 8922 1512 or place their orders via GrabFood.

Support our local hawkers

We sincerely hope more customers visit the stall and that the hawker would get through these difficult times.

Sadly, we can never tell whether our beloved hawkers are considering closing down for good. The best we can do is continue to patronise them and encourage others to do the same.

Have you eaten at Apex Western before? Share your experiences in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.