Lady Dabaos 20 Servings From Toa Payoh Chendol Stall To Help Hawker And Neighbours

As far as chendol stalls are concerned, Four Seasons Cendol in Toa Payoh is undoubtedly among the most popular ones in Singapore.

Source

Yet, even they are not spared from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, a netizen was at the Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market when she noticed that there were no customers at the popular stall.

Source

She decided to ask neighbours if they were interested to get the refreshing dessert and ended up dabao-ing about 20 portions for them.

Group buys might not be a new concept, but this example shows how our collective efforts can also have a positive impact on our struggling hawkers.

Lady dabaos 20 servings from Toa Payoh chendol stall

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (15 Jun), Ms Lee said she was at the Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market to purchase white bee hoon when she noticed the adjacent Four Seasons Cendol stall without a queue.

Chendol stall (left), white bee hoon stall (right)

Source

F&B stalls with fewer customers aren’t unusual during this period of tightened restrictions, but Ms Lee believed group buying with her neighbours is the best way to help our hawkers.

Determined to help the dessert stall hawkers, Ms Lee asked her neighbours if they were interested to get a bowl or two.

Her offer turned out to be extremely popular, and she ended up ordering about 20 portions for her neighbours.

Hawker grateful for the help

Grateful for their patronage, the chendol uncle even helped to lug the orders to Ms Lee’s car.

The pair later exchange numbers, presumably to facilitate future orders.

Back home, everyone was amazed by the delicious chendol — the unbearably hot weather might have a part to play as well.

Source

It seems Ms Lee and her neighbours couldn’t get enough of the refreshing dessert, as they apparently returned the next day for another round of chendol and cheng tng.

Help out hawkers if you can

Ms Lee’s group buy initiative certainly helped the hawkers and her neighbours, killing two birds with one stone.

Kudos to her for being a kind-hearted customer of the chendol stall, proving that our collective actions can have a positive impact on our hawkers’ business.

Have you joined any group buy initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic? Share your experiences with us in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Burpple.