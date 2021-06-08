Amoy Street Hawker’s Fried Kway Teow Stall Suffers During P2HA, Many Went Down To Support Him

Amoy Street Food Centre boasts a myriad of yummy dishes that have satisfied many office workers’ tummies.

However, with most of them working from home (WFH), traffic at some of our beloved downtown hawker centres are experiencing a nosedive.

On Monday (7 Jun), a concerned netizen named Ms Lau shared an elderly hawker’s plight in the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group. She claims to see his fried kway teow stall suffering greatly amid tightened measures.

Source

Therefore, she urges Singaporeans to support the uncle at Amoy Street who’s allegedly been selling char kway teow since the 1960s.

The Facebook post has fast gone viral, garnering over 2.9k shares in less than a day. Many have also headed down to give the uncle a hand.

Source

Fried kway teow stall isn’t listed on delivery apps

Office workers who used to frequent Amoy Street Food Centre might be familiar with the humble stall aptly named ‘Fried Kway Teow’.

According to Daniel Food Diary, the business traces back to the 1960s on Boon Tat Street.

Usually enjoying brisk business from the office crowd, Ms Lau – who passed by on 7 Jun – found the uncle owner by himself.

Source

His lone figure by a deserted table covered with safety netting is truly a heartwrenching sight to behold.

According to Ms Lau, he has minimal technological know-how and therefore isn’t listed on any delivery apps.

As a result, all he can do is sit around and hope for more customers to come.

Customers flock to support elderly hawker

Shortly after discovering his plight through Ms Lau’s post, many netizens – including former patrons – chimed in with praises for the uncle’s fried kway teow.

In fact, a netizen who visited the stall hours later thanked the OP for bringing a queue of eager customers.

Source

Another netizen praised the uncle for frying his kway teow in small batches to ensure its flavour.

Source

Commenting in Chinese, a netizen reminisced the stall’s humble beginnings opposite the Nagore Dargah Indian Muslim Heritage Centre.

Back in the 70s, she wrote, a packet of char kway teow cost only $0.20 and the stall was her father’s favourite stall when she was little.

Source

Keep up the support for elderly hawkers

It’s certainly heartening to see many Singaporeans springing into action when it comes to lending our elderly hawkers a hand.

If you’d like to pay the fried kway teow stall a visit, here’s how to get there:



Fried Kway Teow

Address: #01-01 Amoy Street Food Centre, 7 Maxwell Rd, Singapore 069111

Nearest MRT: Tanjong Pagar & Telok Ayer Station

Hopefully, with all our support, the uncles and aunties running our favourite stalls will be able to survive the pandemic.

