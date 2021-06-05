Kind Souls Gathered To Purchase 120 Sets Of Prawn Mee For TTSH Staff

While many folks have adapted well enough to the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period, our hawker and healthcare heroes have found the going to be tougher than most.

So it was heartwarming to hear that on Friday (4 Jun) afternoon, an order of 120 sets of prawn mee was issued to Traditional Famous Prawn Mee in Clementi to feed the selfless Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) staff.

Source

In the Facebook post, it stated that the order was a group effort by multiple kind souls who wished to thank the frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19.

Source

Group effort to purchase & deliver 120 sets of prawn mee

It’s safe to assume that just like many other hawker stalls in Singapore, this prawn mee stall has had its business affected during this period.

So it must come as a surprise for the stall owner to have received such a huge order out of the blue.

The group order was organised by a pair of thoughtful ladies, along with many other supporters.

Together, they joined forces to order and deliver 120 sets of prawn mee to the frontline workers at TTSH.

Source

As mentioned in the Facebook post, they wanted to thank the staff at TTSH for their hard work and to remind them to stay safe.

Gesture helped 2 groups of frontline workers

While such charitable gestures thankfully aren’t rare these days, some netizens noted that this particular one has a double effect.

One commented how the kind souls killed 2 birds with 1 stone by supporting both hawkers and frontline workers.

Source

Indeed, they’ve proven that it doesn’t take too much effort to reach out to different sectors of the community.

Do small acts of kindness whenever you can

It doesn’t take much to pass on a little kindness to your neighbours. Even the smallest gestures can make someone’s day.

Kudos to the kind souls for organising this amazing initiative.

We hope the staff at TTSH enjoyed their lovingly prepared meal as much as it brought joy to the prawn mee stall owner.

If you’ve heard of any more projects like these, we’d love to hear your stories in the comment section.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.