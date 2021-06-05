Maxwell Hawker’s Kueh Still Unsold By Evening As Workers In CBD Are On WFH

Maxwell market has food stalls that can satisfy our tummy during our break times at work. Since many of us are working from home (WFH), it seems the low foot traffic has taken a toll on a beloved hawker.

On Friday (4 Jun), Facebook user Mr Ng shared the plight of a hawker to the Can Eat! Hawker Food group. He claimed that even till evening, Ri Xin Snack Delights, a stall selling kueh, had several items which remained unsold.

Former patrons wondered if his business would survive these turbulent times.

Maxwell hawker still had unsold kueh in the evening

Office workers dining at Maxwell Food Centre may be familiar with Ri Xin Snack Delights.

Over the years, the stall has garnered a reputation for its ang ku kueh and huat kueh.

On Friday (4 Jun), Mr Ng who passed by the stall found the uncle manning it sitting alone. Sadly, he appeared to still have some kuehs left over even in the late evening.

Since the business is not on any food delivery platform, Mr Ng wondered whether it can survive if Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) is extended.

He thus hopes more people will support the hawker.

Netizens praise Maxwell hawker for dedication

Upon discovering his plight, former patrons showered the Maxwell hawker with compliments.

One netizen loved his ang ku kueh and bowl cake—known for their distinctive flavours, which are worth every penny. Based on her experience, the uncle usually opens his stall at 4pm.

Another netizen shared that the family business has been alive for 70 years. He vividly remembers the uncle’s father selling ang ku kueh from door to door at Amoy Street decades ago. The flavours have apparently been preserved through the years, at affordable prices.

When businesses shifted to WFH, it seems hawkers who catered to office workers in the Central Business District (CBD) have been affected.

If you’d like to pay the stall a visit, here’s how to get there:



Ri Xin Snack Delights

Address: #01-55 Maxwell Food Centre, 1 Kadayanallur St, Singapore 069184

Nearest MRT: Chinatown Station

Support elderly hawkers amid troubling times

Elderly hawkers have sold traditional favourites for decades. As such, it’s encouraging to witness the community give back and support them during these troubling times.

With support from the public, we hope all hawkers will overcome this period of uncertainty. After all, we want to keep enjoying their dishes in years to come.

