Bus Transporting Passengers To Quarantine Facility In China Crashes, 27 People Killed

Bus Crashes On The Way To Quarantine Facility In China, Killing 27 & Injuring 20

A fatal crash involving a bus transporting passengers to a quarantine facility in China’s Guizhou province killed 27 people and injured 20 more.

The 20 surviving casualties of the incident on 18 Sep are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

In response to online outrage, authorities have said that they will review regulations surrounding traffic safety and quarantine.

According to Reuters, the accident occurred in the early morning of 18 Sep on a highway in Sandu county.

The bus overturned on a section of the highway leading from Guiyang to Libo in the Guizhou province. It was carrying 47 people at the time and killed 27 passengers with 20 more sustaining injuries.

The 20 injured patients are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, Reuters reported.

CCTV News stated that the deputy mayor of Guiyang addressed the incident in a press conference. He oversaw the rescue efforts and confirmed that an investigation is underway.

The mayor also apologised for the incident during the conference, bowing alongside his staff.

He has promised that authorities will do their best to care for the victims.

They will additionally look into the measures surrounding the isolation and transportation of patients linked to Covid-19 cases.

Fatal crash sparks outrage amongst Chinese netizens

The Guardian reports that the fatal incident sparked outrage amongst netizens in China.

Unverified reports and photographs that circulated on social media allegedly led many to criticise China’s strict Covid-19 policies.

One of the top posts on Weibo asked for proof that they won’t be on the same bus at night someday.

On 17 Sep, Guizhou recorded 712 new cases, which was a huge leap from just 154 the day before, notes The Guardian. Their cases made up 70% of the total in China.

Local authorities are currently under pressure to keep the outbreak of cases under tight control.

