CapitaLand Lucky Draw Has 6 Cars To Give Away Till Dec 2021

Adulting is a costly stage in life, with many of us saving for marriage, BTO and even a baby. Owning a car might then be the last thing on our minds.

There’s also often no reason to keep receipts, as they’re only painful reminders of how much we’ve spent.

But if you’re shopping at malls like Bugis Junction, IMM and Tampines Mall, you might wanna tell your fam to hold onto shopping receipts a little longer.

From now till Dec 2021, spending $50 and above – on the same day and at the same mall – may score you a sweet ride home in one of 6 cars in the largest CapitaLand lucky draw yet.

We’ll let you in on the simple deets that will make owning a car to ferry the kiddos around the island an achievable dream, even in the current economic climate.

Snap & upload your receipts after grocery shopping

You may have observed your Work-From-Home ‘office pantry’ being perpetually ransacked by hungry siblings — aka there’s no time like the present to jio the fam to go grocery shopping.

With your brother sneaking in bags of truffle chips into the trolley, mum’s grocery list will chalk up $50 in no time.

Before she tosses the receipt away, just remind her to snap a pic of it to participate in a year-long CapitaLand lucky draw that could win you a Nissan or Subaru car.

Order-in for an atas date night with bae

Orders from Capita3Eats – CapitaLand’s version of a food delivery platform – work too.

So if you’re having a romantic night in with bae, but can’t decide whether to get Thai food or Japanese, why not order both?

You’ll get to have the best of both worlds — good food, and that precious $50 receipt.

e-Shopping spree for Christmas gifts

If you’re one of those fortunate – or unfortunate – souls who need to return to office for work, chances are you might want to spend the weekend snoozing away.

That’s when e-shopping sprees are a saviour when hunting for gifts — Christmas is in 2 months anyway.

Consider checking out eCapitaMall, where some businesses operating in CapitaLand malls are available.

With an array of goods and food conveniently curated online, having this option makes it easier during days when the bed suddenly feels a little too comfy for you to get up.

Islandwide mall redemptions till 2021

As CapitaLand malls are scattered across the island, you don’t have to travel far to get to one IRL.

Here’s where you can go to:

Central

ION Orchard

Junction 8

Plaza Singapura

South

Bugis+

Bugis Junction

Clarke Quay

Funan

Raffles City Singapore

East

Bedok Mall

Jewel Changi Airport

SingPost Centre

Tampines Mall

West

Bukit Panjang Plaza

IMM

JCube

Lot One

Westgate

Online

eCapitaMall

Capita3eats

An app that shows you how much you’ve spent may be handy to track the month’s spend, but CapitaStar also keeps track of:

STAR$® you have at the moment

STAR$® earned from past transactions

Their expiry dates

Every 5,000 STAR$® gets you a $5 eCapitaVoucher for your next date with bae, in case your wallet’s still recovering from 9.9 and 10.10 sales.

No more clipping coupons or receipts together like in the good old days.

Spanking new Nissan or Subaru ride just in time for CNY

6 CapitaLand lucky draw sessions will be held from now till Dec 2021. The first draw is happening till end-2020, so there are plenty of chances for you to try your luck.

If lady luck smiles upon you, you’ll get to call your loved ones and brag about taking home the Subaru Impreza 4D 2.0i-S EyeSight.

Subaru Impreza 4D 2.0i-S EyeSight

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

The subsequent draws and their car prizes are as follows:

All participants in every round will automatically be eligible for the Grand Draw, to be held during Chinese New Year 2022 in a lohei sesh.

Keep your fingers crossed, as a Nissan LEAF – the most expensive prize awaits the winner.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

Ah ma and ah gong might ask you to take them for a quick spin when they see you arriving in a spanking new ride during CNY.

Owning a car on a millennial budget is possible

So if you’re getting by on a millennial budget just like us, a lucky draw could be your best shot at owning a car. Here’s 3 steps to get you in the running:

Download the CapitaStar and ION Orchard mobile app on App Store or Google Play Shop at 17 CapitaLand malls, eCapitaMall or Capita3Eats. Snap and upload your $50 receipt(s) on the app

Now that CapitaStar comes with a refreshed design and user interface, you can jio the fam, or your significant other, to collect STAR$® together. The more the merrier, after all.

May the odds be in your favour

Considering how 2020 has been going so far, betting on your luck may be the last thing you’d want to do.

But hope is what keeps us going, and a shiny ride might just be the thing to carry us into the next year.

All this lucky draw needs are your receipts, and all you’ll need is a little bit of hope, so may the odds be in your favour.

