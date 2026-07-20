Man in M’sia dies after tree falls on car, 7 others sent to hospital

Man in KL dies after falling tree crushed his car

A driver was killed along Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur after a large tree collapsed and crushed two vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam, Chief of the Dang Wangi District Police, stated that the incident occurred near the Singapore Embassy at 10.20pm last night (18 July).

Tree collapsed on moving Honda, resulting in driver’s death

The falling tree struck a grey Honda and a white Proton. The tree landed directly on the moving Honda, trapping the driver, 43-year-old Mohd Amir Syazwan.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters managed to extricate him at 10.47pm. He sustained injuries to both arms and internal bleeding in the chest, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

Although he was rushed to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for emergency treatment, Mohd Amir succumbed to his injuries at 4am on Sunday (19 July).

Seven other people showed no external injuries

ACP Sazalee said another vehicle, carrying seven occupants aged between two months and 57 years, was also struck by the tree in the incident.

The injured were conveyed to HKL, and physical examinations found no external injuries.

“Following the incident, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) dispatched personnel to the scene to carry out clearing and tree-cutting operations, which were completed by midnight,” he added.

“The two damaged vehicles were subsequently towed away to restore traffic flow.”

Also read: Woman hit by falling tree branch in Redhill sent to SGH, bloodied tissues left on the ground



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Featured image adapted from Guangming Daily News.