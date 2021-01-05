Carpark Gantry Arm Breaks Off After Getting Caught In Car’s Rear Spoiler

It’s a common fear for drivers to have a carpark gantry arm fall onto your car as you’re driving through.

But the gantry is clearly no match for some cars.

On Monday (4 Jan), Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a video of a HDB carpark gantry arm falling onto a car.

However, the arm got caught on the rear spoiler of the car and was broken off cleanly.

The hilarious turn of events soon had netizens joking that the car spoiler was truly living up to its name, spoiling things.

Gantry arm hits car as it’s passing through

The video started off showing the black Honda getting stuck at a HDB carpark gantry.

After reversing out, the car then followed closely behind a red car as it passed.

As the Honda approached the carpark gantry, the gantry arm was already coming back down.

Nonetheless, the fearless driver proceeded along and the gantry arm immediately hit the car.

Despite that, the driver drove on, seemingly cavalier about the hit his car just took.

Carpark gantry arm breaks after getting caught in spoiler

Soon the gantry arm slid down and got caught on the Honda’s spoiler.

As the car continued to move forward, the gantry arm cleanly broke off, falling to the ground in a sorry state.

The driver then moved off as if nothing had happened.

The broken off gantry arm can still be seen lying on the side of the road as the clip ended.

Netizens joke that it’s truly a spoiler

The video soon went viral on Facebook, garnering over 600 shares at the time of writing.

One netizen commented that all the cars behind the Honda driver will thank him for the ‘free’ parking he just gave them.

Many other netizens just couldn’t help themselves with the joke right in front of their eyes, giving spoilers of the video.

Well, one thing’s for sure, the Honda’s spoiler definitely is living up to its name — literally spoiling things.

Use call button if stuck at carpark gantry

While this might not be the best or most effective solution to getting stuck at a carpark gantry, it certainly is a bold move.

And while netizens may not like all spoilers, this car spoiler certainly gave them some laughs.

Jokes aside, if you’re ever stuck at a carpark gantry, do use the call button on the gantry panel to seek assistance.

