Casuarina Curry At Sembawang Hills Estate Suspended For Infestation & Selling Unclean Food

Casuarina Curry At Sembawang Hills Estate Suspended For 2 Weeks

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has announced the suspension of the licence of Casuarina Curry at Sembawang Hills Estate.

This is due to the eatery failing to keep its premises free of infestation and selling unclean food.

The suspension will take effect over two weeks, from 9 to 22 Jan, both dates inclusive.

SFA suspends licence of Casuarina Curry at Sembawang Hills Estate

According to a press release by SFA, Casuarina Curry faces a two-week suspension from 9 to 22 Jan 2024.

The eatery had accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period for two offences:

Failing to keep premises free of infestation

Selling unclean food

Therefore, SFA has also fined the establishment a total of S$800, in addition to the accumulation of demerit points.

SFA urges food operators to observe good hygiene practices

SFA stated that a licensee with 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may encounter a cancellation of their licence or a two to four-week suspension.

Food handlers working on these premises would have to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1 before resuming their work.

The licensee must additionally ensure that all food hygiene officers working on the premises re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

In light of this latest suspension, SFA emphasised the serious view it takes of such offences. The agency also reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act,” it warned.

Members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments can provide feedback here or call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for follow-up investigations.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.