Tow truck and cement truck both crash into road divider guard rail on PIE, causing heavy traffic jam

Tow truck and cement truck crash into PIE road divider guard rail, cranes deployed to remove them

Drivers along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) had the monotony of their trip broken up by the sight of a tow truck and a cement truck crashed against the road divider yesterday (27 June).

Two cranes arrived at the scene to help lift the heavy vehicles.

Cement truck crushes PIE guard rail in crash

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 2.25pm on 27 June. The site was identified as being the PIE towards Tuas.

A yellow tow truck and a white cement truck crashed on lane one of the PIE.

The cement truck in particular had crushed the guard rail under its right front wheel and intruded into the road shoulder of the opposite lane.

It is unclear how both heavy vehicles ended up travelling on the lane designated exclusively for overtaking.

A red car was seen stationary in the same lane and may potentially be involved in the accident.

Footage also showed traffic cones cordoning off the rightmost lane of the road in the opposite direction.

Two cranes at the scene worked to remove the heavy trucks from the road divider.

In response to MS News queries, the police stated that the accident involved a car and two trucks, with no reported injuries. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that they did not respond to the incident.

Three out of four PIE lanes cordoned off as cranes work to free trucks

Netizens quickly expressed confusion at the tow truck seemingly being in the rightmost lane of the PIE in the first place.

According to Singapore’s Highway Code, drivers of large vehicles must always travel on the extreme left lane of the road to allow faster vehicles to overtake.

Another user allegedly at the scene claimed that they saw tyre marks leading to the rightmost lane. As such, they suspected that the tow truck ended up there due to losing control and skidding across the PIE.

The accident resulted in three lanes of the Tuas-bound PIE being cordoned off. Vehicles were forced to squeeze through the leftmost lane, resulting in heavy traffic congestion.

Later that day, at 4.48pm, the LTA traffic news account on X reported congestion until Eng Neo Avenue, warning road users to avoid lanes one and two.

Also read: Van driver arrested for driving against flow of traffic on CTE, nearly collides head-on with car

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Featured image adapted from ppympttymt on Reddit and SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.