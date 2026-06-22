CTE hit-and-run: Van spotted driving against flow of traffic, narrowly avoids head-on collision with car

Vehicle violently swerves to avoid head-on collision with black van driving against traffic flow on CTE

On Sunday (21 June) morning, a driver on a mostly empty Central Expressway (CTE) suddenly spotted a black van driving against the flow of traffic straight towards them.

They managed to swerve at the last moment, barely avoiding a head-on collision.

Van flashes high-beam lights while driving against flow of traffic

The dashcam video was posted on 21 June in a Facebook group for private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers in Singapore.

It showed the camcar driving in the rightmost lane of the southbound CTE, after crossing Whampoa Flyover.

Given the time of the day, traffic on the expressway was light.

To the shock of the camcar driver, a vehicle in the rightmost lane began flashing its high-beam lights.

It became apparent that the black van had ended up against the flow of traffic on the high-speed lane of the CTE, heading towards the camcar.

The van attempted to avoid the impending crash by moving to the left, but never actually left the lane at all.

At the very last second, the driver spotted the black van and violently swerved into the middle lane. They avoided a head-on collision by what appeared to be mere inches.

Debris torn off as vehicles scrape past each other on CTE

The two vehicles scraped each other as they passed, sending several small pieces of debris onto the road.

Immediately, the camcar driver pulled over onto the road shoulder, but the van continued driving down the CTE against the flow of traffic.

The original poster (OP) also claimed that the van “ran away” from the scene.

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident at about 4.10am, involving a van and a car along CTE, towards Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

SPF confirmed that no injuries were reported and that the van driver had left the scene before police arrived at the scene.

Police added that efforts to locate the van driver are underway, and investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information on the accident.

Also read: Driver arrested after abandoning car in Kallang Bahru crash, suspected drugs, weapons & vapes found inside

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Featured image adapted from Shawn Pang on Facebook.