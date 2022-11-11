Jewel & Changi Airport Turn Into Avatar Realm With Glowing Lights, Ocean Tunnel & Life-Sized Pod

Jewel & Changi Airport Transform Into Avatar Realm From Nov 2022 To Jan 2023

As the Covid-19 pandemic recedes, Changi Airport is gradually regaining its status as a ‘portal’ to countries around the world.

This holiday season, however, the world-famous airport has seemingly added another location to its list of destinations.

Inspired by the upcoming ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ movie, Terminal 3 (T3) and Jewel Changi Airport bear nautical installations resembling the seaside village that the Metkayina clan call home.

As night descends, magical lights illuminate the area, like how the moon and stars brighten the night sky at an untouched beach.

Jewel & Changi Airport turn into Avatar realm with 7-metre pod

Starting today (11 Nov), visitors will be able to explore the Avatar-inspired installations at the Departure Hall of T3.

The main attraction is undoubtedly the seven-metre-tall replica of the Na’vi’s abode overlooking blue tiles that seem to be brimming with bioluminescent life.

Visitors can enter the pod to take pictures and experience what being on Pandora could be like.

From 7.30pm to 10pm daily, the area will also play host to multi-sensory projection shows and live band performances. More information is available here.

After visiting the pod, parents can get their kids to show off their archery and crafting skills at the booth near Check-In Row 11.

If you drop by next Friday (18 Nov) or later, you can grab Avatar merch such as toys, figurines, and T-shirts from a pop-up store near the pod.

Marine ‘exhibition’ at topmost level of Jewel

Meanwhile, Canopy Park at the topmost level of Jewel has transformed into a coral exhibition, with light displays showing different marine creatures as well as mesmerising oceanic visuals.

Walk through a ‘tunnel’ of branching ceiling lights and water effect projections and imagine you’re travelling in an underwater cave.

As if the blue hues aren’t cooling enough, snow will also descend upon the park on an hourly basis between 7pm to 10.30pm.

We’re sure the little ones will enjoy soaking in the wintery vibes.

Underwater-themed Christmas tree at Jewel

Similar to the other installations and decorations around Changi Airport, the Christmas tree at Jewel will also follow an underwater theme.

As visitors journey further into the Shiseido Forest Valley, the audio and visual effects will transport them into a magical underwater world.

The light show takes on different colours and projections in line with the Avatar theme. Spot various sea creatures that will appear in a mystifying show of lights, water, and sound.

You may find out more about the attractions on the Changi Festive Village page here.

Have a magical Christmas at Jewel & Changi Airport

With an endless string of events across Singapore this festive season, you’ll have no trouble finding an enjoyable experience for the whole family.

Visiting Changi Airport in particular will no doubt be a memorable affair, judging from this year’s exciting installations.

Featured image courtesy of Changi Airport Group.