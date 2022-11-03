Changi Airport Will Have Festive Village & Underground Carnival With Bumper Cars & Go-Karts

Christmas At Changi Airport Includes Festive Village, Underground Carnival & Glamping At Jewel

As the end of the year approaches, your heart may be aching from hearing about your friends’ travel plans. But being stuck in Singapore need not be bad, especially with exciting event lineups like the annual Changi Festive Village at Changi Airport.

Boasting over 30 indoor rides and game booths, the event will surely be a fun way to spend the holiday without leaving the country.

There will also be glamping opportunities at Jewel Changi, if you’re looking to spend some time away from home.

Changi Airport has T3 Underground Carnival with 3 time zones

The Terminal 3 (T3) Underground Carnival experience begins with a blast from the past at The Great World, where a recreation of the Tua Seh Kai Great World Amusement Park awaits visitors.

It’s sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia, with well-loved carnival games, rides, and heritage photo zones your parents may remember from their paktor days.

To complete the experience, there’s also a mama shop that sells old-school snacks so you can fully immerse yourself in the vibes of the good ol’ days.

Those who want more classic arcade-like activities can head on over to The Modern World, which has several game booths and even a 3D shooting gallery.

Try your luck at the ball toss game or the King Hammer strongman challenge, and impress your date by winning some plushies for them.

If you’re still craving for more action-packed activities, The Future World that has bumper cars that let you drive indoors.

Those who seek a more realistic thrill of navigating turns and bends can race around the go-kart circuit under neon lights while pretending to be an F1 driver.

End your day with a glamping experience

After a jam-packed day of exciting activities, you can unwind by going glamping at Jewel with a magnificent view of the HSBC Rain Vortex.

The tents are marine-themed, which means that the blue hues will evoke a calming sensation while you relax with your friends or family.

The Glampcation package also includes limited edition merchandise, credits for the T3 Underground Carnival, and tickets to the River Wonders at Singapore Zoo.

Those who may not want to stay overnight but still soak in the vibes at the tents can opt for the Glampicnic, where you can kick back and relax while enjoying a feast.

Parents can seize opportunities to bond with your kiddos at the Changi Experience Studio’s ‘A Night at the Airport’ Camp.

The popular overnight camp has various activities which the whole family can participate in, such as a family quest, craft workshop and board games at a magical sleepover.

For more information regarding the Changi Festive Village and to register for events, visit their website here.

Spread holiday cheer at Changi Airport Festive Village

Changi Festive Village begins tomorrow (4 Nov). Judging by how popular the past events were, we’re sure many will be raring to join in this year’s festivities too, so sign up soon.

Once you’ve done that, here’s how to make your way to the airport, in case you’ve forgotten:

Changi Festive Village at Changi Airport

Location: Changi Airport T3, Jewel Changi Airport

Date: From 4 Nov 2022

Nearest MRT: Changi Airport Station

The various events begin and end on different dates and have various timings, so do check the Changi Festive Village page for specific information.

Experience fun & excitement without flying abroad

Though the temptation to seek adventure in another country may be strong, events like the Changi Festive Village prove that you can have just as much fun here in Singapore.

There’s no need to board a plane when you can find so much to do at the airport, of all places.

Plan a visit there soon with your loved ones to unwind and reward yourselves for surviving the year.

All images courtesy of Changi Airport.