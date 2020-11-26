Dino-Themed Carnival At Changi Airport Has Go-Kart & Bouncy Castle

With December fast approaching, the end of year festivities are in full swing.

And this year, Changi Airport has some exciting things planned for us.

Dinosaurs are invading the airport and they’re not just posing for awesome Christmas decorations.

From Thursday (26 Nov), there’ll be a dino-themed carnival at Terminal 4 (T4), including an exciting go-kart experience.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport

Read on to find out what else is in store for us at Changi Airport this festive season.

Mini go-kart races at Changi Airport

While we may be ‘trapped’ in Singapore this end-of-year holidays, fret not, as there’ll still be plenty of reasons for you to visit Changi Airport.

Instead of boarding planes, this time you can sit in a little go-kart and whiz up and down the roads around Changi Airport.

From Thursday (26 Nov), the T4 taxi bay will take on a new look, as a racing track.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport

At dusk, the circuit lights up with psychedelic neon lights, and you’ll even be able to race through a lighted tunnel.

Now you can take your Mario Kart adventures with friends to the real world with this exhilarating Dino Kart experience.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport

You’ll be able to zoom down the 200m track, testing your Tokyo drift skills by manoeuvering past 12 bends.

Children above 9 years old can also join in the fun on a novice circuit specially designed for younger racers. But they will have to be above at least 1.3m tall.

If you’re thinking that such an adventure is going to cost you a bomb, that’s where you’re wrong. Prices begin at just $12 for kids and $15 for adults.

Even better, if you’re going to do some holiday shopping at Changi Airport, activity passes for the carnival can also be redeemed at a discounted price for every $30 spent.

You can find out more details here.

Jump for joy at Dino Bounce

Dinosaur-loving little ones have even more reasons to jump for joy this year.

The carnival will also have Dino Bounce, a 30m long bouncy castle.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport

There’ll be 2 play zones at this jumbo inflatable — Dino Bounce Land and Dino Bounce Sea.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport

The young and young at heart will be able to conquer multiple obstacles like scaling a tower as they bounce on their favourite dinosaurs.

They’ll even be able to slide down a mammoth Brontosaurs’ back, which is 4m tall.

Dino Bounce is suitable for children between 5 to 12 years old, with a minimum height requirement of 1m.

Activity passes can be bought at just $8.

Dinosaur-themed market for festive goodies

If you can’t get enough of the prehistoric creatures, you can check out Dino Fest, a festive dinosaur-themed market at the T4 Departure Hall.

Source

The market will run from 3 to 27 Dec, operating from Thurs to Sun. Opening hours are from 3pm to 11pm.

According to TODAY, there’ll be some 50 retail stalls set up, offering everything from food to adorable merchandise.

As you window shop, brace yourself for some special visitors as well. Dinosaurs will be seen roaming about from time to time, so don’t miss some great photo ops especially for the little ones.

To round off the experience, hop on over to Terminal 3 to walk alongside the majestic dinosaurs in a winter wonderland.

Head down to Changi Airport to join in the fun

Changi Airport will certainly be bustling with activities this festive season.

If you’re planning to head down for some dino-mite fun, here are the details for the Dino Kart and Dino Bounce:

Changi Airport Terminal 4

Address: 10 Airport Boulevard, Terminal 4, Singapore 819665

Opening hours:

Mon-Wed: 3-10pm

Thurs-Sun, Public Holidays: 12-11pm

Nearest MRT station: Changi Airport

There are also plenty of buses that will get you to T4. By MRT, you can hop onto the free shuttle bus from Terminal 3.

The Dino Kart runs from now till 31 Dec, while the Dino Bounce will end on 3 Jan.

Excited to join in all the holiday fun? Why not jio your friends in the comments below?

