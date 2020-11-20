Visit Dinosaurs & Embark On Winter Adventures At Changi Festive Village

December is nearly upon us, and that can only mean one thing — the festive season is fast approaching.

Every year, Changi Airport puts up a wonderful display to celebrate Christmas and this year is no different. In fact, Changi Festive Village has added a playful twist to their might we say, roarsome display.

Source

Stepping into Changi Festive Village, visitors can expect to be awed by not just magnificent Christmas trees and adorable snowy displays, but also prehistoric dinosaurs.

Walk amongst dinosaurs at Changi Festive Village

Just as you think Christmas decorations can’t get any better, Changi Airport is ready to wow you with their dino-mite exhibit at Terminal 3 (T3) Departure Hall.

Stepping into Dino Wanderland, you’ll feel as if you were transported back to the Ice Age as you walk alongside majestic dinosaurs in a winter wonderland.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport Group

You’ll even be able to capture the wonderful memory with your loved ones at the photo spot among fearsome dinosaurs and with a beautiful snowy backdrop.

Photo-taking sessions will take place from 3-9pm on weekdays and 11am-9pm on weekends and public holidays.

Dino Wanderland will be up from now till 3 Jan so you have roughly a month and a half to visit these majestic creatures!

Go on a snow ‘holiday’ at T3

While at T3, you’ll not want to miss tokidoki Snow Holiday — Singapore’s largest snow funhouse.

Source

The 2-storey snow house promises visitors great wintery adventures as they frolic about in real snow.

Visitors will even be able to whizz down a 12-metre long snow luge!

Source

Adding to the wintry fun, there’ll even be a magical ‘snowfall’ experience, looks like we wouldn’t need to leave our shores this year to experience a winter holiday after all.

If you miss the experience of boarding a plane, you can also go on a ‘trip’ with your favourite tokidoki characters.

Source

The tokidoki photo spot on the basement 2 level even has an aircraft cabin with authentic cabin seats from an actual plane.

16m tall Christmas tree at Jewel Changi Airport

The attractions at Changi Airport’s Festive Village doesn’t just stop there. Over at Jewel’s Shiseido Forest Valley, visitors will be wonderstruck as they enter the magical world of Santa’s workshop.

The Forest Valley takes on a new look this Christmas, adorned with adorable decorations of reindeer and presents all around.

Source

There’s even an interactive arch that you can stand under to reveal the answer to the most important festive question — if you’ve been naughty or nice this year.

If all that isn’t captivating enough, the majestic 16m tall Christmas tree will leave you mesmerised by its grandeur.

Endless activities at Changi Airport this Christmas

Changi Airport’s year-end festivities doesn’t just end at their magical decorations.

From 26 Nov onwards, there’ll be even more dinosaur adventures to embark on. A dinosaur bouncy castle and a dinosaur go-kart experience will soon be available at T4. That will definitely get a roar of approval from us.

This year, folks at Changi Airport also have a series of events lined up for visitors, including a glamping experience at Jewel, and holiday camps for families.

To find out more, you can visit the Changi Festive Village website here.

Visit Changi Airport and embark on a different kind of holiday

Many of us may only visit Changi Airport when we’re leaving the country, but with exciting attractions like these, it can also be a nice place to bring your date or family on a day out.

So if you’re looking for some fun this end-of-year holiday, why not pay Changi Airport a visit and embark on a different kind of holiday adventure with family and friends?

