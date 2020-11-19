Christmas Wonderland 2020 Has 8 Light Installations, Tickets Cost $5 Per Person

The end of the 2020 is nigh, which means one thing — it’s that wonderful time of the year again. For the past 7 years, Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay has been the highlight of many people’s Yuletides.

With towering structures of festive lights and massive supertrees illuminating the space, it made for many beautiful photo-taking opportunities among visitors.

A scene from last year’s Christmas Wonderland setup

But as expected, this year’s Christmas Wonderland will be slightly different, since we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic.

Part of the nation’s biggest festive event will take place virtually, while visitors who are still eager to travel down may explore the enchanting light installations called Walk of Lights.

Let’s check out what this year’s event has in store for us in virtual & physical spaces.

Walk of Lights by Christmas Wonderland

At Gardens by the Bay, Christmas Wonderland 2020 features light installations made of white wood from southern Italy, and handmade by Italian craftsmen.

Image courtesy of Christmas Wonderland

According to Christmas Wonderland’s website, visitors can go on a scenic walk and take pictures of 8 types of light installations.

The website gives us a small preview of what to expect this year.

The 370m walk will take you around 20-30 minutes along the Supertree Grove.

Unlike previous years, you will have to book a slot before heading down. 9 sessions are available daily from 4-27 Dec, 6.30pm-10.30pm, so remember to register online.

Tickets are at $5 per person.

Digital wonderland filled with games & bazaars

Meanwhile, in the digital world, Christmas Wonderland is packed with interactive content such as games, performances, and bazaars — all easily accessible when you’re chilling out at home.

From now till 31 Dec, you can explore the virtual festive world via the Christmas Wonderland 2020 mobile & desktop app. But first, you’ll need to sign up as a member online here.

Being a member will allow you to unlock exclusive events, such as the chance to win $50,000 in cash and prizes. You can check out the FAQ page here to know more.

BRB, booking tickets for Walk of Lights

If you’re eager to head down with bae for a romantic festive walk, here’s what you need to know to get there.

Walk of Lights at Gardens by the Bay

Address: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Dates: 4-27 Dec

Time: 6.30pm-10.30pm

Tickets: $5 per person, buy here

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

Even though 2020 hasn’t been exactly smooth-sailing, having yearly events like this go on is a reminder that we should appreciate the good times.

Things may be different with crowd and safety management measures in place. But on the bright side, we might not have to jostle with crowds to take pretty photos for the ‘gram.

We imagine the scenic walk will be much enjoyable as well with less people around.

Are you looking forward to checking out the light installations this year? Let us know in the comments below.

