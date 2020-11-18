Jewel Changi Airport Overnight Stays Can Be Booked From 20 Nov

Due to the travel restrictions imposed by many countries, Singaporeans have missed going to the airport and boarding a plane to go overseas.

Our airport has also been quieter than normal with the reduction in travel, and just like Singapore Airlines, probably needs to find ways to bolster its income.

Thus, now you can take part in “glamping” in Jewel Changi Airport, a different kind of staycation that allows us to experience what it’s like to stay overnight in the airport.

The airport announced this new attraction in a Facebook post on Tuesday (17 Nov) night.

Here’s what we know about Changi’s new effort.

Glamping at the airport

Since staycations started being allowed again, many Singaporeans have flocked to hotels for the experience of sleeping away from home in luxurious surroundings.

But if you’re already bored of the normal hotel experience, Jewel Changi Airport is hoping that you’ll book a glamping experience right in the airport.

After all, who hasn’t visited Jewel and hoped that they could gaze at the iconic fountain all night long?

For those who might be wondering, “glamping” is a portmanteau word, combining “glamour” and “camping”.

Thus, when you go glamping you basically go camping, but in more luxurious accommodations rather than typical campers.

Jewel has rolled out 3 packages for overnight stays: A Night At The Airport Family Camp, Glamp-cation In The Clouds and Glamp-cation At Shiseido Forest Valley.

A Night At The Airport Family Camp

Without overseas travel, parents may find it hard to entertain their children during the year-end school holidays.

Signing them up for the A Night At The Airport Family Camp will keep them occupied for 2 days and 1 night.

Kids can have a sleepover in air-conditioned comfort in tents placed on the balcony of the Changi Experience Studio.

They’ll have a good view of the HSBC Rain Vortex, which comes with a light and sound show, and can also play games.

During the camp, kids won’t just be treated to a sleepover, though.

During the day, they’ll learn about the Airport Emergency Service through interactive activities and personal meet-and-greets with the firefighting heroes themselves.

The kids also get to board a fire engine and wear mini versions of firefighting suits.

Another behind-the-scenes activity is the Changi Airport Nursery Tour, where kids can discover how the beautiful plants you see around the airport are grown.

Participants also get to plant their very own flower to bring home.

The family camp costs $160 per adult and $130 per child, and is from 21 Nov to 21 Dec. Find out more information about it at Changi Airport’s website.

A smaller package is also available, for those who just want to sleep over and play the interactive games in the Changi Experience Studio.

The Play + Sleepover package is available at $60 per adult and $48 per child.

It includes 2-day Changi Experience Studio tickets and single-day Canopy Park tickets, among other things. Find more out on Changi’s website.

Glamp-cation In The Clouds

For a more cultured experience, you may trying the Glamp-cation In The Clouds package, which still features a view of the HSBC Rain Vortex from Jewel’s Cloud9 Piazza.

Each tent has a diameter of 4m, and is recommended for either 3 adults or 2 adults and 2 children.

However, unlike the more basic tents of the Family Camp package, the Glamp-cation package rolls out the luxury.

Each tent comes with:

1 queen bed and 1 single bed, plus 1 more single bed if more than 2 people are in a tent. Cooler box with ice Sleeping pillows Blankets Cushion pillows Toiletries Air cooler Showers can be taken at the Changi Lounge in Jewel (75-minute slots must be booked)

Guests will also get single-day Changi Experience Studio tickets or single admission to the Manulife Sky Nets bouncing attraction, single-day Canopy Park tickets, entry to the Sparkling Christmas at Jewel attraction at the Shiseido Forest Valley and a Jurassic Mile Dino Plush Toy.

The package costs $320 per night on weekdays, and $360 per night on weekends, meaning Fridays to Sundays, public holidays and eves.

The booking period is from Friday (20 Nov) to 3 Jan 2021. For more info check out Changi Airport’s website.

Glamp-cation at Shiseido Forest Valley

If you prefer a more nature-based stay (but of course, still within the comfort of air-conditioning), you may also opt for the Glamp-cation at Shiseido Forest Valley package.

As the name alludes, guests can spend the night in the greenery of the Shiseido Forest Valley.

The tents for this package seem bigger, and can take either 4 adults, or 2 adults and 3 children. Each of them come with:

1 or 2 queen beds Toiletries Fan Jewel-scented perfume Blanket Portable charger Pillows and cushions Festive welcome basket Showers can be take at YotelAIR before check-in (60-minute slots on first-come, first-served basis)

Guests will also get single-day Changi Experience Studio tickets or single admission to the Manulife Sky Nets bouncing attraction, single-day Canopy Park tickets, entry to the Sparkling Christmas at Jewel attraction at the Shiseido Forest Valley and a Jewel mascot plush toy.

The package cost and booking period is the same as that of the Glamp-cation In The Clouds. For more info check out Changi Airport’s website.

Glam-picnic in the Clouds

Those who don’t want to stay overnight, but just want the experience of of glamping for a few hours, can opt for the Glam-picnic in the Clouds.

Up to 5 people can dine for 3 hours in one of the glamping tents, but the catch is you’ll have to bring your own food.

What Jewel will provide, however, are amenities like:

Table settings Table cloth Decorative pieces Diaposable plates, cutlery and wine glasses Serviettes Cushion seats Air cooler Cooler box with ice Bunting

The 2 slots per day are from 11.15am-2.15pm, and 3-6pm.

They cost $160 on weekdays and $180 on weekends and public holidays, and can be booked from Friday (20 Nov) to 3 Jan 2021. For more info check out Changi Airport’s website.

Something to do for the holidays

We’re glad that Changi Airport is being proactive in its efforts to boost their income with creative solutions to satisfy Singaporeans’ desire for something to do during the holidays.

While we hope to be able to go overseas soon, those who don’t want the hassle of going to Hong Kong under the travel bubble may scratch their itch by going on a unique “glam-cation” at the airport.

Apparently, slots are limited and there’s a discount for booking from 20-26 Nov, so do book early to avoid disappointment.

