Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble To Commence From 22 Nov, Subject To Covid-19 Situation In Both Cities

In late-October, the Singapore and Hong Kong governments reportedly reached an in-principle agreement for air bubbles between both territories, allowing travellers to visit both countries without having to quarantine themselves.

On Wednesday (11 Nov), the Ministry of Transport (MOT) officially announced that the Air Travel Bubble will commence on 22 Nov.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung even took to Facebook to welcome our friends from Hong Kong.

Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble to start with 1 flight each

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the ATB will start with just 1 flight entering each city per day, capped at 200 travellers.

As of the time of this article, these are the arranged flights between Singapore and Hong Kong as part of the ATB.

However, this is expected to increase 2 weeks later from 7 Dec, where 2 flights will be permitted. The 200 travellers per flight quota will remain, reports The Straits Times (ST).

The air bubble is eligible for anyone who has stayed in Singapore or Hong Kong for the past 14 days. There are also no restrictions on the type of travellers or itineraries.

However, Work Permit and S-Pass holders who work in the following sectors do not qualify:

Construction

Marine Shipyard

Process sectors

Though travellers will not have to undergo quarantine or Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) upon reaching their destinations, they’d have to test negative for Covid-19 72 hours before their flights.

Air Travel Bubble subject to Covid-19 situation in both cities

The ATB is also subjected to the number of Covid-19 cases in both cities.

Should the average number of unlinked cases over 7 days hit more than 5 in either city, the ATB will be called off for 2 weeks.

The ATB will only resume when this number falls back to below 5.

For a comprehensive step-by-step procedure, check out Hong Kong’s Tourism page here.

Result of months of hard work by both government

The ATB between Singapore and Hong Kong is a result of months of hard work by both governments to keep the Covid-19 situation under control.

We hope the cases remain low in both cities so the arrangement can go on for the foreseeable future until a vaccine is readily available.

