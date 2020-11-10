Singapore May Have Covid-19 Vaccine By Mar 2021

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to overwhelm much of the world, the race for a vaccine is still the foremost priority among researchers.

Thankfully, that race could end soon, as a vaccine jointly developed by researchers in Singapore and America may be ready for use as early as next year.

This is following positive results from an earlier clinical trial that started a few months ago.

Covid-19 vaccine shipments to arrive in early 2021

According to The Straits Times (ST), scientists from Duke-NUS and American pharmaceutical firm Arcturus Therapeutics released the news on Monday (9 Nov).

Clinical trials which began earlier this year have shown positive results, with patients showing no dangerous side effects.

Their immune systems also responded positively to the vaccine, which researchers found could be effective in only a single dose.

In light of these good signs, more money will be going into mass production of the vaccine.

Singapore pumping $60 million into vaccine manufacture

To kickstart production, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) will be channelling S$60.5 million into manufacturing the vaccine, reports ST.

They’ll also be buying large shipments which will come in from the first quarter of next year, which is by Mar 2021.

When exactly they’ll be widely available is unclear, so let’s keep a lookout for updates from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Public protection against infections

While existing measures like mask-wearing and safe distancing have been effective in curbing infections, a vaccine will be a godsend.

Hopefully when we can all have access to it, there’ll be a greater guarantee of protection against the virus.

Maybe then, too, we can finally return to life as we knew it before the pandemic without worrying about viral transmissions anymore.

This news is making us optimistic for a better year ahead, so let’s keep our fingers crossed.

