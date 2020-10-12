900 Dining Experience Chances Aboard SIA Plane Sold Out In 30 Mins

Though one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, airlines have soared above this adversity and ideated creative ways to keep their businesses afloat.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is no exception, launching a dining experience on board one of their planes.

Despite the prices, eager customers reportedly snapped up all 900 seats when reservations opened on Monday (12 Oct).

High demand for SIA dining experience

As soon as reservations for the Restaurant A380 @ Changi dining experience opened at midnight on Monday (12 Oct), all lunches were snapped up in 30 minutes, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Per the name, the dining experience will be aboard a grounded A380 plane at Changi Airport which will transform into a restaurant from 24 to 25 Oct.

SIA first announced the plan on 28 Sep after they had to scrap the initial “flights to nowhere” due to environmental concerns.

For the dining experience, the airlines is offering a total of 900 seats in the following classes:

Economy

Premium economy

Business

Suites

The lunches run for 3 hours, and cost $50, $90, $300 and $600 respectively.

International and Peranakan cuisines will be served from a special menu created just for this dining experience. 2 complimentary alcoholic drinks and a free flow of beverages will be included in the meal.

Diners who don traditional wear will receive a special gift. But even if you don’t own one, all customers will get a goodie bag and discounts to splurge on at KrisShop.

Second waitlist to open at 6pm on 12 Oct

Although many missed their chances at reserving a spot, they managed to put their names on a waitlist, which has since maxed out.

Due to overwhelming demand, SIA is opening another waiting list at 6pm today (12 Oct) as confirmed by the SIA spokesperson.

Should there be any cancellation, a customer on the waitlist will be informed of the available seat.

Safety protocols in place

To ensure that safety procedures are strictly adhered to on board the plane, only about 235 out of the 471 seats will be used to observe social distancing.

Beside this, groups are limited to 5 diners and a temperature check will be done before boarding.

Cabin crew and diners must wear a mask at all times too, except for when they are having their meals.

Hope on the horizon

Though leisure travel is still not allowed, we are able to have different experiences other than flying on board a plane.

Let’s hope more creative initiatives by airlines will be introduced as we tide over the pandemic together. Hope on the horizon seems to be dawning.

