M’sian Child Actress Suffers Hip Fracture After Prank On Set, She’s Now Unable To Walk

Malaysian Child Actress Left With Fractured Hip Bone After Prank

Playing pranks — and falling victim to them — are part and parcel of growing up.

Some of them, however, can go too far and leave a victim with more than just a bruised ego.

That was tragically the case for 12-year-old Malaysian actress Puteri Rafasya, who suffered a prank that clearly went way too far on set.

She had her chair pulled out from under her, and the subsequent fall resulted in a fractured hip bone.

Her nervous system was also affected and she is unable to walk.

Malaysian child actress unable to walk after prank

Speaking to Berita Harian, Puteri’s mother, Fatin Aliza Salmi, shared that the incident occurred at the end of last month.

While on set during the filming of the drama ‘Jaga Aku Selamanya’ in Selangor, another child allegedly pulled away the chair Puteri was sitting on.

This caused the young actress to fall on one of the tripods used for filming.

Madam Fatin revealed that her daughter sustained a fractured hip bone and numbness in her limbs. As a result, she has been unable to walk.

Now, Puteri uses a wheelchair to get around but can’t sit for too long. She also requires diapers, according to an update on Instagram.

On 10 Mar, she was again rushed to the hospital due to urine incontinence and numbness in her legs, another Instagram post states.

Doctors said earlier that the problem was most likely related to her nervous system.

In her family’s latest update on 12 Mar, they urged fans to pray for her recovery.

Has not received apology for prank

Madam Fatin told Berita Harian that to date, they have not received an apology or response from the family of the child responsible for the prank.

They have not come forward to assume responsibility for the incident either, she revealed.

Apparently, the child is a family member of one of Puteri’s co-stars and wasn’t even supposed to be on set.

On the other hand, the production company of the drama has apologised for the incident and admitted their failure in preventing outsiders from entering the shooting location.

They have also informed Puteri’s family that they will wait for her to recover before filming a few more episodes.

Featured image adapted from @puterirafasya1 on Instagram and Instagram.