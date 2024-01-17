Elderly Woman In China Dies After Granddaughter Accidentally Drives New Car Into Her

Woman In China Accidentally Runs Into Grandmother With Car, Latter Passes Away

A video shows a woman in China accidentally driving into her grandmother while the latter was picking vegetables in a courtyard.

The grandmother was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Local news reports state that the woman was driving a new car and was unfamiliar with the controls, which may have led to the tragedy.

Grandmother dies after car runs into her

The incident reportedly took place in Changzhou City in Jiangsu Province on 14 Jan.

In the clip, an elderly woman is seen squatting down against a wall in a courtyard as she picks vegetables.

A white car then unexpectedly accelerates headlong into the elderly woman.

A younger woman immediately gets out of the car and screams “Grandma!” while a man asks her to call an ambulance.

Media reports stated that the elderly woman passed away from her injuries in the hospital.

Driver was not familiar with controls of new car

According to the insurance company, the driver had not been familiar with the controls of her new car.

As a result, she may have inadvertently accelerated too quickly, running into her grandmother.

Lui Kai, a lawyer at Beijing Zhongwen (Changsha) Law Firm, said: “Judging by the video’s contents, the accident occurred in a courtyard and road traffic safety laws do not apply here.”

As such, it does not count as a traffic accident.

“However, the woman had objectively caused the death of a relative,” he added.

Whether the crime was negligent needs to be based on several factors, including the perpetrator’s level of understanding as well as the circumstances of the scene.

If the perpetrator can’t foresee that their actions would cause someone else’s death, it is an accident.

He also noted that the insurance company should compensate the family based on the evidence.

