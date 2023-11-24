Elderly Woman Dies After Driver Accelerates Car Into M’sia Kopitiam, Bereaved Husband Refuses To Leave Scene

Car Accelerates Into Kopitiam In Malaysia, 1 Elderly Woman Dead

Tragedy can strike out of nowhere from just one mistake.

Recently, a driver in Malaysia appeared to accidentally accelerate his car into a kopitiam.

Dashcam footage shows him turning into a parking space, only to suddenly drive straight into the seating area of the establishment.

Unfortunately, the accident claimed the life of an elderly woman who was drinking tea there with her husband.

The deceased’s husband reportedly refused to leave the scene.

Car accelerates into Malaysia kopitiam

According to China Press, the shocking incident took place on Friday (24 Nov) in the town of Bahau, Negeri Sembilan.

Dashcam footage shows a silver car apparently trying to park outside a coffee shop.

But instead of stopping, the vehicle accelerates without warning and rams into the kopitiam’s seating area.

Footage from another angle shows the car ploughing violently into various tables and chairs, sending the furniture scattering across the floor.

76-year-old Chen Rulan was having breakfast with her husband Chen Aiming, 82, at the outside seating area when the crash occurred.

Unfortunately, she died in the ensuing collision.

One other patron was also injured and was transported to the hospital.

Husband refuses to leave the scene

Although Mr Chen managed to escape the crash physically unharmed, he had witnessed his wife’s death right in front of him.

The bereaved husband reportedly could not bear to leave the scene of the accident.

He remained seated in a red kopitiam chair behind the police tape and refused to move.

China Press reported that many people tried to console the elderly man, but he did not budge.

The driver of the silver car was reported to be an elderly man in his 70s.

It is believed that he accidentally stepped on the accelerator and drove into the kopitiam.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Also read: Car Crashes Into Wall Of Pasir Ris Condo, 2 People Suffer Minor Injuries

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press on Facebook.