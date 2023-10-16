Car Crashes Into Wall Of Pasir Ris Condo, 2 People Suffer Minor Injuries

Car Believed To Have Lost Control & Skidded Before Crashing Into Pasir Ris Condo Wall

Unlike HDB blocks, condominiums have walls surrounding them, ostensibly to give their residents some kind of security.

However, the perimeter wall of a condo in Pasir Ris was apparently no match for a car that crashed into it over the weekend, leaving a gaping hole.

Thankfully, nobody was badly hurt, with two people suffering minor injuries.

Car ended up encroaching into compound of Pasir Ris condo

According to photos shared in the Hardware Zone forum, the black Nissan Teana ended up with its bonnet encroaching into the condo’s compound.

It had apparently moved down a large portion of a concrete perimeter wall with metal railings. Debris was also strewn across the pavement.

The car also may have stopped short of hitting a tree in the condo, though its bonnet suffered considerable damage and its licence plate had become detached.

There were also a number of residents and passer-bys milling around, with at least one person seen possibly calling for assistance.

2 people suffer minor injuries

The OP said the accident occurred last Saturday (14 Oct) night at the Sea Esta on Pasir Ris Link.

It took place at 10.15pm at the junction of Pasir Ris Rise and Jalan Loyang Besar, which is a mainly private residential area, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was quoted as saying that two people were involved in the accident.

They were assessed to have minor injuries by medics, and declined to be sent to hospital.

Wall sealed off but debris remains

On Sunday (15 Oct), the 1.8m-tall wall was observed to have been sealed off, though many gaps were still left.

The affected area was judged to be about 2.4m wide.

Car fragments and broken-off parts of the wall hadn’t yet been cleared, though.

Pasir Ris resident got a fright when car crashed

A condo resident named only as Mr Wu (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that his unit is just next to the portion of wall that was hit.

That night, they heard a “deafening crash” that caused his mother to scream in fright.

He didn’t manage to see the driver or passengers, he said.

Another resident, a 46-year-old, said he saw police officers at the scene when he returned home at 11.30pm.

A tow truck was also preparing to take the car away.

The car is believed to have lost control and skidded before mounting the kerb and hitting the wall.

Featured image by Hardware Zone.