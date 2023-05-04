Long Queue Forms For Chinese Visa In Telok Ayer, People Bring Chairs To Wait Overnight

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Many People Camp & Queue Overnight For Chinese Visa Application In Singapore

It’s no secret that Singaporeans love to queue — recent reports only affirm that this is one of the country’s favourite past times.

Recently, long queues were seen at the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre at 80 Robinson Road.

Surprisingly enough, many came prepared for the situation with mats and even tents to lay in while they waited.

Long queue forms at 80 Robinson Road for Chinese visa submissions

One individual recently documented his experience during the wee hours of Wednesday (3 May) morning.

Based on his account, there were already 150 people in the queue when he arrived at 3.10am.

Additionally, he shared that although he reached an hour before the opening time the day before, he was “turned away”.

Apart from his verbal recount, the OP also shared a video of the snaking queue.

While some seemed to be taking a quick nap along the walkway, others were alert and seated on portable chairs.

Meanwhile, China Press reported that some people went so far as to come with a tent.

MS News has reached out to the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre for comments and will update the article when they reply.

Applicants strongly encouraged to book appointment online

According to the Chinese Visa Application Service Center, applicants are to submit their visa applications in person at the centre.

However, per the instructions in the Step-by-Step guide, they are advised to book an appointment to do that “well in advance”.

Upon booking an appointment, applicants can visit the centre to get a queue number for submission.

Only then will they be able to process the application.

The website states that peak hours for submission are between 10am and 1pm.

Hence, the centre warns applicants against choosing these time slots.

While the centre welcomes visitors every weekday, it only opens from 9am to 3pm on these days.

Those who’ve booked their appointments can make their way to the centre following these details:



Chinese Visa Application Service Center

Address: 80 Robinson Rd, #16-01/02 02A, Singapore 068898

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 9am-3pm, closed on weekends

Nearest MRT: Telok Ayer Station

China started issuing visas in Mar

The Straits Times reported that China resumed issuing visas on 15 Mar this year.

With the move, the country will continue to review and approve visas for foreigners who want to travel to China.

Meanwhile, those arriving in Shanghai on cruise ships can do so freely without a Chinese visa.

This also applies to select tourist groups from Hong Kong, Macau and countries within the Asean regional grouping.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.