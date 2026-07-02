Circle Line wayfinding displays made clearer after public feedback, including larger text

‘Icons in a circle’ graphic now removed from Circle Line wayfinding displays

More than a week before the opening of three new stations to complete the loop in the Circle Line (CCL), wayfinding displays have been made clearer.

This includes larger text and the removal of the confusing “icons in a circle” graphic, according to a Land Transport Authority (LTA) Facebook post on Thursday (2 July).

Simplified Circle Line wayfinding displays seen from 2 July

LTA said the digital displays were simplified based on feedback from commuters.

All the information that commuters need is now “visible at a glance”, it added.

The new signs were evident at Buona Vista, Esplanade, Paya Lebar and Promenade stations from Thursday.

‘Icons in a circle’ graphic used to take up most of the space

The main difference is the removal of the “icons in a circle” graphic that used to take up most of the space on the screen.

It was essentially a miniature version of the entire CCL, but with arrows indicating whether the train at the current platform was going in the clockwise or anticlockwise direction, as well as selected interchange stations.

Somewhat redundantly, the word “Clockwise” or “Anticlockwise” was also displayed underneath.

The terminating station or the closest interchange was then added in smaller text below.

Commuters say more important info was too small

However, in the SMRTRabak subreddit on Reddit, netizens complained that the font indicating the terminating station was too small, making it difficult to see from afar.

Many users said the terminating station or closest interchange was actually the more important information, as a platform that serves trains going in the clockwise direction will never host trains in the anticlockwise direction, and vice versa.

Signage that indicates whether the platform is a clockwise or anticlockwise platform should also have been put up earlier.

Other commenters opined that the most prominent feature should be which station is next.

This was especially pertinent for Promenade station, which is a transfer station to trains that either terminate at Dhoby Ghaut or continue on the loop towards Marina Bay.

LTA tweaks wayfinding displays with larger text

Based on this feedback, LTA has removed the “icons in a circle” graphic, leaving only “clockwise” or “anticlockwise” in smaller text.

On the other hand, the terminating station or closest interchange is now indicated in larger text.

Train arrival timing displays at the platform have also been tweaked to enlarge the text that indicates the terminating station.

Trains every 2 mins during peak hours from 12 July

LTA also revealed that when Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road stations open on 12 July, trains will arrive every 2 minutes during peak hours.

Between Dhoby Ghaut to Promende, Bayfront and Marina Bay stations, trains will arrive about every 4 minutes.

During off-peak hours and weekends, trains will arrive around every 5-6 minutes.

A public preview of the new stations will be held on Saturday (4 July).

Also read: Why closing the Circle Line MRT loop took more time & effort than other rail projects

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Featured image adapted from Reddit and Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.