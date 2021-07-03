Transportation Of Massive Cargo Leaves Traffic Near Clementi MRT Station At A Standstill

If you’ve crossed or driven past an overhead bridge before, you’ve probably noticed a sign indicating the maximum height of any vehicle that can pass under the structure.

Should it cut very close to or even exceed the limit, it’d be a hard time. Unfortunately, this looked to be the case in Clementi recently, when trailers carrying a huge cargo each seemed to struggle to make their way through.

On Saturday (3 Jul), a video of the 2 trailers gained much traction on the Facebook page ROADS.Sg.

Curious netizens took to the comments section to speculate what might have happened.

Lorries with huge cargo hold up traffic in Clementi

In the video, a trailer carrying what appears to be a segment of a massive cylinder was seen struggling to pass an overhead bridge along Commonwealth Avenue West.

Although the signage isn’t very clear in the video, a simple search shows that the clearance height is 4.5 metres.

If you’re a Westie, you can easily identify the bridge to be part of Clementi MRT station.

The clip also shows some safety personnel escorting the large cargo, though traffic still appeared to be slow, as vehicles waited to cross from the junction behind.

The video later pans to the traffic jam, which seemed to go around the bend.

Cargo likely part of a tunnelling machine

The peculiar shape of the equipment piqued the interest of many netizens, who wondered what the massive object could be.

One user suggested that it could be part of a tunnel boring machine, used in digging the many tunnels in Singapore.

Focusing on the apparent holdup, another netizen proposed conducting the transportation exercise past midnight, when there’ll likely be fewer vehicles around.

We’d imagine the drivers on the road then thinking the same thing, as they tried to get to their destinations on time.

MS News has reached out to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for more information regarding the incident and will update the article accordingly.

Hope traffic returned to normal eventually

Though the traffic holdup looked like it could have lasted a while, we hope that the trailer drivers and safety personnel managed to handle the situation with ease.

Most importantly, we hope that the road eventually cleared soon enough so traffic could flow smoothly and people could reach their destinations promptly.

