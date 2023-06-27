Clubber Cycles Home From Marina Square To Jurong East In Rain, Saves S$25 In Taxi Fare

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Clubber Cycles Over 2 Hours Home From Marina Square To Jurong East

After a night out clubbing, most would choose the most convenient means of transport to get home, no matter the cost. Finding himself without any transport, a clubber in Singapore decided to cycle home to Jurong East instead.

Dan had spent a night out in Marine Square that day, at the Prism nightclub.

He took to TikTok to share an account of his journey, which took him over two hours to complete.

Clubber cycles to Jurong East alone early in the morning

In his video, Dan shared that he was unable to book a Grab ride as none of the drivers wanted to make the trip to the West after his night out clubbing at Marina Square.

He told MS News that it was about 4.30am on Saturday (24 June) at the time.

Faced with the choice of either a premium ride or finding other modes of transport home, Dan thus decided to cycle home.

Among his group of friends who were out that night, Dan said he was the only one headed to the West and was unable to book a ride after waiting for over half an hour.

His friends apparently offered to wait for the first MRT with him but Dan explained to MS News that he’s someone who doesn’t like waiting and passing time idly.

Therefore, after assuring his friends that it was okay for them to go their separate ways, Dan decided to rent a bicycle via the bike-sharing app Anywheel. He claimed that he arrived at the decision after Google Maps indicated that such a journey would only take 51 minutes.

He was familiar with the bike-sharing system, as he uses it to commute from time to time.

Explaining his decision to ride a bicycle home, Dan said that he’s “the kind of person that has to take action”.

As an example, he shared that he would rather walk to the next bus stop than wait idly if a bus took too long to arrive.

Clubber persevered despite rain, thirst, steep incline & fear

Unfortunately, Dan’s ride home did not come easy.

His first hurdle came in the form of rain, after he had spent 20 minutes walking to find a bike.

In his video, Dan noted that he got drenched and almost slipped due to the rain.

Nevertheless, he told MS News that he enjoyed pedaling in the rain, although it caused him to feel rather “icky” when it stopped.

Alas, he soon faced a second obstacle — thirst. Although he spotted a 7-Eleven store at Tanglin Mall, the door was locked when he attempted to open it.

It wasn’t until he chanced upon a petrol kiosk along Holland Road later in his journey that Dan managed to get a drink from the convenience store there.

But the journey towards achieving that relief wasn’t an easy one, as he had to traverse steep inclines with his bicycle.

In addition, as he had to navigate through park connectors and “forested areas” on his own, Dan also noted that some parts of his journey were “creepy”.

In particular, he pointed out that the Botanic Gardens area was “hella spooky”.

One of the park connectors along the route was also reminiscent of the survival horror game ‘Silent Hill’, he described.

Even after getting home safely, Dan found temporarily relief in sleep but woke up to muscle cramps all over his body.

Ride was cathartic, gave man ‘main character energy’

To reward himself for completing the journey, Dan ordered a hearty McDonald’s supper-cum-breakfast which he picked up from the Jem outlet on his way home.

According to him, the journey took a total of about two hours and ten minutes, over an hour more than the 51 minutes Google Maps indicated.

The tedious journey seemed rather worth it, as he spent only S$5, saving about S$25 compared to taking a Grab ride home.

When asked how he felt about his journey, Dan said,

The cycling was pretty cathartic, it made me reflect on my life, especially in the rain…some main character energy, K-drama vibes…and it gave me a really cool adventure, looking at Singapore in the wee hours of the morning before all the bustling about. Seeing all the usually busy roads empty and the creepy forested areas.

Kudos to Dan for his perseverance despite the various challenges that arose. We hope he’ll find a friend in the West to travel home with in the future, so he won’t have to resort to such methods again.

Regardless, it definitely made for entertaining content and perhaps an idea for others who find themselves in similar situations.

Featured image adapted from @penguiin1 on TikTok.